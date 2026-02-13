‘Rs 1.2 lakh a night’: Inside Gauri Khan’s ancestral 1933 Dalhousie villa which she has restored 

Despite being a superstar’s wife, Gauri Khan has always maintained her own identity, especially with her profession as an interior designer. Having worked on several celebrity homes, including her own house Mannat that she shares with husband Shah Rukh Khan and their children, the producer recently took up a deeply personal project. Gauri restored her 1933 ancestral property into a six-bedroom villa called The Chestnut Grove, in Dalhousie.

The century old family estate has now turned into a luxury retreat, available for common people, in the hills. It is a place where Gauri Khan spent many summer vacations while growing up, along with her family and cousins. The producer- interior designer’s cousin, Rustam Tiwari, collaborated with her on the design. The Chestnut Grove is owned by Tejinder Tiwari, Gauri’s maternal uncle.

Rental price goes up to Rs 1.2 lakh

Gauri Khan’s villa in Dalhousie Gauri Khan’s villa in Dalhousie

The property is now open to exclusive rentals and caters to the target audience of families or large groups looking for a luxury premium boutique space, which has comfort and privacy. The room prices currently range between Rs 16,500 to Rs 25,000 per night, depending on the dates and season. It is also available to rent the whole villa for Rs 1.2 lakh per night.

While talking to HT Lifestyle in an interview recently, Rustam revealed, “The property was bought in 1933 by mine and Gauri’s great-grandfather, Suraj Bhan Tiwari. It’s a 6 bedroom property with a covered area of 8000 sq ft with large suite-style guest rooms and massive common areas. It’s located in the heart of Dalhousie, and was the centre of all Gauri’s childhood vacations.”

He further added, “The estate was part of our shared family heritage and was where Gauri and I, along with the extended family, spent many of our childhood holidays together. That personal connection played a key role in shaping the way the space was eventually designed.”

Tall trees and greenery

The entire aesthetic of The Chestnut Grove has been designed according to its mountain location. It is set amid tall trees and lush greenery, with small garden areas around it. Several videos and pictures on social media even show snow-covered trees, windows and roofs, during winter season. The luxury villa offers an exclusive wooden-style design inside, making the space feel more cosy.

Living area and rooms

The attention to detail is such that there is a glass-heavy facade for more ventilation and natural light to come in. The living room has large couches and chairs for ample seating, and a fireplace. The property has rooms with private gardens, a king suite and an attic suite. In fact, every room has cushiony beds, wooden walls and ceilings, and stones to give a rustic vibe. The dining room is well-lit with beautiful chandeliers and has a huge skylight for natural light to enter the space.

In the same conversation, Rustam also revealed that Gauri Khan was involved in every part of the process. He shared, “Gauri worked very closely with me throughout the design process, not just as a designer but as someone who understood the memories and emotions attached to the place.”

He continued, “The guiding thought was to preserve the soul of the old family home while adapting it for contemporary luxury living. The design focuses on large communal spaces, warm materials, understated elegance, and a layout that encourages families and groups to spend time together – much like we did growing up. The interiors reflect comfort and warmth rather than formality, making the property feel lived-in and welcoming.”