Inside Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora’s night with Bollywood’s fabulous wives, see photos

Malaika Arora, sister Amrita Arora and Manish Malhotra appeared to be on a partying spree on Wednesday night. While they first joined new parents Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan for a ‘lovely evening’, along with Kareena’s sister Karisma Kapoor, the party then shifted to Manish’s pad. Sharing a click, which featured Gauri Khan and the ‘Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives’ stars Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor, he wrote, “A beautiful night with beautiful people @gaurikhan @seemakhan76 @maheepkapoor.”

This was not it. Karan Johar and the Arora sisters Malaika and Amrita too joined the gang. “Nothing can be more relaxing like a Fun night with friends @gaurikhan @natasha.poonawalla @maheepkapoor @karanjohar @malaikaaroraofficial @seemakhan76 @amuaroraofficial #friends #love,” read a caption of Manish Malhotra. Karan also shared the photo and wrote, “This is Us!!!!!”

Manish also shared a selfie with Natasha and wrote, “Stunning @natasha.poonawalla 💖💖💖 #love.”

See all photos from Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Gauri Khan, Karan Johar’s party night here:

Yesterday the streaming giant Netflix shared its slate of movie and series titles for 2021. While Karan Johar is making five projects for the streamer, including the romantic film, Meenakshi Sundareshwar, Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives season 2 is also on the cards.

Speaking about why he would not make a larger-than-life romance for OTT, Karan had said, “There’s a certain syntax that’s meant for the cinema halls. It’s a result of the history of that genre, form of cinema, which leads to a reference for the theatres. If you make a Dabangg, a Dhoom series or a Shah Rukh Khan romance, which is larger than life. When he spreads his arms and falls in love, you associate that with nostalgia and the memory of watching that film in a cinema hall. So the cinegoer in you would feel that film is meant for cinema halls.”