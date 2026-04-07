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Inside Gaurav Taneja’s Rs 10 crore farmhouse spread across 10 acres: Walls made of cow dung, home for 200 cows
Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast gave a tour of his farmhouse, that he bought in 2024, to Farah Khan.
Farah Khan recently visited YouTuber and entrepreneur Gaurav Taneja, also known as ‘Flying Beast’, at his farmhouse in the Delhi-NCR region. During the vlog, Farah shared a glimpse of Gaurav’s sprawling farmhouse, spread across 10 acre. She also showed the massive cowshed on the property, which houses nearly 200 cows. In 2024, Gaurav had shared that he bought the farmhouse for Rs 10 crore.
The vlog opened with Farah and Dilip walking around the farmhouse. Soon, Gaurav greeted them and took them to the farmhouse’s living room, which had walls made of gobar (cow dung). Despite giving it the look of a village-style room, the YouTuber had tastefully decorated it with cozy furniture and warm lighting. Amazed by the setup, Farah told Gaurav, “You have made proper dehaat here. It is not smelling.” Gaurav joked and said, “We get gobar for free here. It smells good to me. You will feel very relaxed here.”
Walls made of gobar
The cowshed that houses 200 cows
The YouTuber then took Farah around the farm, showing the mango and other trees that he had planted. He also took Farah to the massive cowshed and shared how the cows, whom he had brought in when they were just calves, have now grown up. Farah later fed the cows.
Gaurav spoke about his business of selling organic ghee and said, “We make ghee from the 80% of the milk we get from cows. He also showed an electronic churning machine used to make buttermilk. Seeing this, Farah joked, “Dilip you job is gone. They are making butter milk using a machine.”
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He then showed another open room where they make ghee from buttermilk using cow dung as fuel. “The whole nation is facing LPG crises but not us. We have cow dung in immense supply and we use the energy from that to make ghee.”
Gaurav also showed the pickle room at the farmhouse, where workers were seen making fresh pickles. The massive space had pickles of various kinds stored in ceramic containers. He then took Farah to the farm’s open kitchen, where his cook prepared litti chokha for Farah and Dilip.
About Gaurav Taneja
Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast has over 9.2 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. Gaurav also appeared on Shark Tank India in 2025 with his brand Beast Life. Gaurav did not get a deal on the show where he sought Rs 1 crore in exchange of 1 percent equity, valuing his company at Rs 100 crore. On the show, when Anupam Mittal asked Gaurav to disclose his income from his social media handles, he refused, which led to an argument on the show. Varun Alagh, who joined Shark Tank India in 2026, is an investor in Gaurav’s brand.