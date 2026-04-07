Inside Gaurav Taneja’s Rs 10 crore farmhouse spread across 10 acres: Walls made of cow dung, home for 200 cows 

Farah Khan recently visited YouTuber and entrepreneur Gaurav Taneja, also known as ‘Flying Beast’, at his farmhouse in the Delhi-NCR region. During the vlog, Farah shared a glimpse of Gaurav’s sprawling farmhouse, spread across 10 acre. She also showed the massive cowshed on the property, which houses nearly 200 cows. In 2024, Gaurav had shared that he bought the farmhouse for Rs 10 crore.

The vlog opened with Farah and Dilip walking around the farmhouse. Soon, Gaurav greeted them and took them to the farmhouse’s living room, which had walls made of gobar (cow dung). Despite giving it the look of a village-style room, the YouTuber had tastefully decorated it with cozy furniture and warm lighting. Amazed by the setup, Farah told Gaurav, “You have made proper dehaat here. It is not smelling.” Gaurav joked and said, “We get gobar for free here. It smells good to me. You will feel very relaxed here.”