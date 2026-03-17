Inside Gaurav Kapur–Kritika Kamra’s wedding: Gaurav breaks down on seeing Kritika; she says, ‘You will always be heard, seen, and held’. Watch

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur tied the knot last week in an intimate rooftop sundowner ceremony at their Bandra home. The understated celebration brought together only a close circle of friends and family, making the evening feel deeply personal. While photographs from the wedding have been circulating online over the past week, the couple has now shared a charming wedding film that offers a closer look at the ceremony and the moments that defined their special day, along with glimpses of them speaking lovingly about each other.

The nearly two-minute-and-forty-second film begins with a voiceover from Gaurav. “So many people would be here to celebrate what I think is actually very normal. Like us getting married is a very normal thing, it’s already done in our heads.”

Soon after, the visuals cut to Kritika arriving in a red bridal saree. As she walks in, Gaurav is seen overwhelmed with emotion, unable to hold back his tears on seeing her. The moment is followed by a voiceover from Kritika, who reflects on what home truly means. “Call it cliche or classic, but home is not a place, it’s a person, and it is this person.”

The couple made vows during sunset. (Photo: Sushanth Bhat Films, YouTube) The couple made vows during sunset. (Photo: Sushanth Bhat Films, YouTube)

Special vows at the sunset

The film then moves through the ceremony’s gentle highlights. The couple is seen signing their marriage documents before exchanging varmala. In another joyful moment, their close friends, including Farhan Akhtar, Yuvraj Singh, Ashish Nehra and Zaheer Khan, break into a lively welcome dance alongside the newlyweds.

And as it was the time for the sunset, the couple shared personal vows. Looking into Gaurav’s eyes, Kritika made a heartfelt promise. “I promise you will always be heard, be seen, and be held. I love you and I always will.” An emotional Gaurav responded with a vow of his own. “You be the plane, I’ll be the tail wing. I’ll push you as far as you want to go. I’ll be right there behind you. I’ve got your back, now and always. I love you, and I’m so happy that you are my Mrs.”

Watch their wedding film here:

Kritika Kamra–Gaurav Kapur’s sundowner rooftop wedding

Choosing to move away from the scale of a traditional big-fat Indian wedding, the couple formalised their union with a simple signing ceremony at their Bandra residence. The intimate gathering included immediate family members and a handful of close friends. Among those in attendance were Soha Ali Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Anya Singh, Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia, Shahana Goswami and Shreya Dhanwanthary.

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh attended the celebration with his wife Hazel Keech and their children. Zaheer Khan was also present with his wife Sagarika Ghatge and their young son. Cricket veterans Virender Sehwag and Ashish Nehra were also spotted at the event. Other guests included Malaika Arora, Rhea Chakraborty and Amrita Arora.

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Kritika Kamra–Gaurav Kapur: their first conversation

Speaking about their relationship in a conversation with Manifest, Gaurav recently shared how he views their bond. He described it as “a bonfire in a cozy cabin on a cold night, something you want to sit with every day.” He also recalled the first time they spoke to each other. “I remember the first time we spoke very clearly. We talked for an hour and it was just easy. What surprised me was her calmness. I’m very reactive, very instant, and she has a long view on life. We complement each other that way,” he said.

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Kritika Kamra–Gaurav Kapur’s love story

Kritika and Gaurav made their relationship Instagram-official in December 2025. Until then, the two had kept their romance largely private. The announcement came through a light-hearted Instagram post showing the couple sharing breakfast together. In the caption, they simply wrote, “Breakfast with,” a playful nod to Gaurav’s popular YouTube talk show where he interacts with leading sports personalities.

About Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur

Gaurav was previously married to actor Kirat Bhattal. The two separated and finalised their divorce in 2021. Kritika, on the other hand, had earlier been in a widely known relationship with actor Karan Kundrra.

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Kritika is best known for her performances in television shows such as Kitani Mohabbat Hai and Kuch Toh Log Kahenge. She was most recently seen in the film The Great Shamsuddin Family.

Gaurav began his career as a VJ before transitioning into sports broadcasting. Over the years, he has become a well-known presenter, with his YouTube talk show Breakfast with Champions continuing to enjoy a strong following among cricket fans.