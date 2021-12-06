Inside Fawad Khan’s birthday bash: Khoobsurat actor serenades guests with soulful rendition of ‘Dilbar Mere’

Pakistani superstar Fawad Khan turned 40 on November 29. To celebrate his birthday, the actor threw a bash on a yacht over the weekend, with his wife and friends in attendance. From the pictures and videos that are going viral on social media, the birthday party was all about fun, frolicking and music.

Fawad’s party was attended by his Zindagi Gulzar Hai co-star Sanam Saeed, her rumoured boyfriend actor Mohib Mirza, Churails actor Sarwat Gillani, Strings’ Faisal Kapadia. Others like Asim Jofa, Asim Raza and Bilal Lashari were also seen at the party.

From the viral pictures, one can see that the host and guests opted to don matching outfits. The black sweatshirt that most guests wore at the party had ‘All in at FK’s 40th birthday at Palazzo Versace Dubai’ written on it. Fawad’s wife, meanwhile, chose to wear a classic white shirt.

Checkout all photos and videos from Fawad Khan’s birthday party:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Express Tribune Life&Style (@tribunelifestyle)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Express Tribune Life&Style (@tribunelifestyle)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SecretCloset.pk Fashion Blog (@secretclosetpk)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by zaroon. (@fawad.afzal29)

While getting ready for his birthday party in Dubai.#FawadKhan pic.twitter.com/XoeTDdOJtb — Fawad Khan FC (@TeamFawadAKhan) December 4, 2021

While the star-studded party had fans going gaga, it was the video of Fawad Khan singing that has left them completely stumped. In one of the videos from the bash, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor is seen treating his guests to a melodious rendition of Kishore Kumar’s “Dilbar Mere”. If fans would remember it’s the same “Satte Pe Satta” song that Fawad sang for Amitabh Bachchan when he visited Kaun Banega Crorepati in 2014. In another video, Strings’ Faisal Kapadia gave a soulful performance on “Dur”.

On the work front, Fawad Khan will be next seen in Bilal Lashari’s Maula Jatt. The film will see him share screen space with his Humsafar co-star Mahira Khan. Fawad is also reportedly set to be a part of the upcoming superhero TV series Ms Marvel.