Inside Esha Deol’s ‘fun afternoon and top-tier gossip’ with ex-husband Bharat Takhtani

Actor Esha Deol spent her Sunday afternoon well as she reunited with her former husband Bharat Takhtani and some close friends for a casual lunch outing. The former couple appeared cordial and comfortable in each other’s company as an inside photo from the meet made its way via social media.

Sharing a glimpse from the cheerful get-together, actor and Esha’s close friend Smriti Khanna wrote, “Fun afternoon & top-tier gossip 😉 Thank you Esha ❤️,” while also mentioning that they missed friends Rakul Preet Singh, Zayed Khan and Malz Khan at the gathering. The post tagged Esha Deol, Jackky Bhagnani, fitness coach Satya, Bharat Takhtani, and Smriti Khanna’s actor-husband Gautam Gupta, who were a part of the get-together.

Clips of Esha Deol arriving for the get-together were also shared online by several paparazzi accounts, quickly grabbing fans’ attention on social media.’

See photo and video of Esha Deol:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

For the meet, Esha kept her look simple and elegant in a white shirt and blue jeans, while Bharat opted for a relaxed, casual appearance with an all-white shirt and a pair of pants.

Esha and Bhrat’s bond

Despite parting ways in 2024, the two have continued to maintain a mature and respectful bond, especially when it comes to co-parenting their daughters, Radhya Takhtani and Miraya Takhtani. This reunion of Esha and Bharat has once again drawn attention to their equation post-separation.

Earlier too, Esha Deol was seen reuniting with ex-husband Bharat Takhtani for a family lunch. The gathering was attended by close friends and family members, including Esha’s sister Ahana Deol.

Esha Deol- Bharat Takhtani’s separation and co-parenting

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani announced their separation on February 7, 2924, ending their 12-year-long marriage. In a joint statement, the former couple shared, “We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We would appreciate that our privacy is respected throughout.”

In a recent interview with The Quint, Esha spoke candidly about maintaining a healthy environment for their daughters despite the separation. The actor stressed that personal differences between husband and wife should never impact the wellbeing of children. She added that parents must continue to present themselves as a strong “unit” for their kids even after a separation.

Story continues below this ad

Esha Deol with ex-husband Bharat Takhtani. Esha Deol with ex-husband Bharat Takhtani.

“For your kids, you have to be a unit. That unit can’t break. Maybe the other unit has broken but for your kids, be that one unit. I feel it is very difficult for many but if you try, I think, keep trying. Don’t give up on that,” Esha said.

The former couple Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani are parents to two daughters, Radhya, born in 2017, and Miraya, whom they welcomed in 2019.