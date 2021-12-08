Inside Edge 3 actor Vivek Oberoi: ‘I sat at home for more than a year after the success of Shootout At Lokhandwala’

Inside Edge actor Vivek Oberoi has tasted success at different points in his life. Once, when he debuted in the industry and his star was on the rise, and then after some flops, a second innings with films like Shootout at Lokhandwala.

But despite the success of Shootout at Lokhandwala, Vivek told koimoi.com in a recent chat that he did not receive any work for more than a year post the film’s release. Vivek said he was surprised at the industry’s behaviour since he was being nominated and congratulated for the movie, yet no one stepped up to give him work because of some ‘pressure’. “I sat at home for a year and four months after the success of Shootout At Lokhandwala,” the actor told koimoi.com.

Disappointed with the industry, Vivek Oberoi said he created his own empire and brand which gave him a great economic boost. And after doing so, Vivek resolved to work with interesting people who were willing to work with him as well and had novel ideas to offer.

On the work front, Vivek Oberoi is currently seen in Amazon Prime Video show Inside Edge Season 3.