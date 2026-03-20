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Inside Dhurandhar 2 after-party: Ranveer Singh lights up dance floor, Saumya Tandon recreates slap moment with him
After the screening of Dhurandhar 2, cast members including, Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, and Rakesh Bedi, along with director Aditya Dhar and his wife Yami Gautam Dhar, celebrated the film’s success late into the night.
As Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge released on March 19 to packed theatres, the makers hosted a star-studded screening in Mumbai for the cast, crew, and industry friends. Pictures and videos from the after-party have now taken over social media.
Ranveer Singh dances to the viral Rehman Dakait entry track
After the screening, the cast of the film including, Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, and Rakesh Bedi, along with director Aditya Dhar and his wife Yami Gautam Dhar, celebrated the film’s success late into the night.
ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 LIVE Updates
In one video, Ranveer Singh is seen dancing to the viral Rehman Dakait entry track “FA9LA,” recreating Akshaye Khanna’s hook steps that had already become a sensation.
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In another, Ranveer joins Sara Arjun, Krystle D’Souza, and Ayesha Khan, lighting up the floor with their energetic moves.
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Saumya Tandon shares pics from the night
Actor Saumya Tandon, who plays Ulfat, Rehman Dakait’s wife, in Dhurandhar, shared behind-the-scenes pictures and videos from the night. Her post included selfies with Ranveer, Yami, Aditya, and Sara, along with a playful clip where she recreates her on-screen moment by slapping Ranveer.
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In her caption, she wrote, “The madness in the party post the film screening with Dhurandhars. Congratulations to you all, for making history. And the man behind it @adityadharfilms and the dhurandhar himself @ranveersingh (who was telling me all want to be slapped by me and then made me the slapping queen 🤣) the super talented @yamigautam and the man who casted me @castingchhabra and the rising star @saraarjunn and the unbelievable music which took this film to another level @shashwatology , the hotties @krystledsouza and @ayeshaakhan_official . Old friend @manavgohil . The hottest looking badass @rampal72 and dearest @therakeshbedi . The incredible voices @jubin_nautiyal @bombayrockers , @magicshruti the woman who styled us all with so much love @smriti.schauhan I am there just for a scene but watch the film. #dhurandhar2 #afterparty.”
Dhurandhar 2 box office report
The celebrations come as Dhurandhar 2 continues its unstoppable run at the box office. After its first day in theatres, Dhurandhar 2 has amassed Rs 145.55 crore net in India, including Rs 43 crore from paid previews, as per trade tracker Sacnilk. Its worldwide total is estimated at Rs 236.63 crore.
The Ranveer Singh-led film collected Rs 43 crore from preview shows on March 18 across over 12,700 screens—making it the highest preview-day grosser.
On opening day, it collected Rs 102.55 crore across India, with a massive Rs 99.10 crore coming from its Hindi version alone. This makes it the biggest Hindi opener ever, overtaking Pushpa 2 (Rs 70.30 crore in Hindi).
Globally, the film’s Rs 240 crore debut places it as the second-highest Indian opener, behind Pushpa 2 (Rs 275.2 crore).
Dhurandhar The Revenge also marks a career-best opening for both Ranveer Singh and director Aditya Dhar, significantly surpassing the first Dhurandhar, which had opened at Rs 28 crore.
Released just three months after its record-breaking predecessor, which earned over Rs 890 crore in India and more than Rs 1300 crore worldwide, the sequel brings back Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, and Rakesh Bedi.
While Dhurandhar 2 has received largely positive audience response, some viewers feel it doesn’t quite match the impact of the first film.