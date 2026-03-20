Inside Dhurandhar 2 after-party: Ranveer Singh lights up dance floor, Saumya Tandon recreates slap moment with him

As Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge released on March 19 to packed theatres, the makers hosted a star-studded screening in Mumbai for the cast, crew, and industry friends. Pictures and videos from the after-party have now taken over social media.

Ranveer Singh dances to the viral Rehman Dakait entry track

After the screening, the cast of the film including, Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, and Rakesh Bedi, along with director Aditya Dhar and his wife Yami Gautam Dhar, celebrated the film’s success late into the night.

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In one video, Ranveer Singh is seen dancing to the viral Rehman Dakait entry track “FA9LA,” recreating Akshaye Khanna’s hook steps that had already become a sensation.