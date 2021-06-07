Inside Dharmendra’s farmhouse: Actor does water aerobics in swimming pool and more

Dharmendra is quite active on social media. (Photo: Dharmendra/Instagram)

Veteran actor Dharmendra is quite active on social media, often sharing health updates, glimpses of his farmhouse and throwback photos. On Monday afternoon, the actor shared his health update along with a video of himself in a swimming pool.

Sharing the video, Dharmendra wrote, “Friends, with his blessings and your good wishes …I have started water aerobics along with Yoga and light exercise. Health is his great blessing to keep going. Be happy healthy and strong.”

The veteran actor keeps sharing photos and videos from his lavish farmhouse. Be it his farm, the morning view or glimpses of his house, Dharmendra shares them all.

Friends, with his blessings and your good wishes …I have started water aerobics along with Yoga and light exercise . Health is his great blessing to keep going. Be happy healthy and strong 🙏 pic.twitter.com/XtjiOXW5AK — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) June 7, 2021

In September last year, the actor shared a video of his living room with the caption, “Baarish mein…indoor brisk walk for half an hour…. listen Lata ji,s old song … remember my college days… God willing 🙏…getting ready for a new movie…. need your good wishes. Love 💕 you all.”

Recently, the actor shared a video of himself feeding some peacocks and wrote, “Chal , Dharam ke farm pe chalte hain….. bade pyaar se choga khilata hai ….. morni apne mor 🦚 ko bhi saath le aye ….love 💕 begets love 💕.”

Take a tour of Dharmendra’s farmhouse:

Baarish mein…indoor brisk walk for half an hour…. listen Lata ji,s old song … remember my college days… God willing 🙏…getting ready for a new movie…. need your good wishes. Love 💕 you all. pic.twitter.com/8IJsjhq4GL — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) September 4, 2020

Dharmendra also shares throwback photos and videos on his social media accounts.