Inside Dharmendra’s farmhouse: Actor does water aerobics in swimming pool and more

Monday, June 07, 2021
Veteran actor Dharmendra keeps posting photos and videos of his lavish farmhouse on social media.

Written by Kriti Sonali | Bengaluru |
June 7, 2021 11:38:52 pm
Dharmendra is quite active on social media. (Photo: Dharmendra/Instagram)

Veteran actor Dharmendra is quite active on social media, often sharing health updates, glimpses of his farmhouse and throwback photos. On Monday afternoon, the actor shared his health update along with a video of himself in a swimming pool.

Sharing the video, Dharmendra wrote, “Friends, with his blessings and your good wishes …I have started water aerobics along with Yoga and light exercise. Health is his great blessing to keep going. Be happy healthy and strong.”

The veteran actor keeps sharing photos and videos from his lavish farmhouse. Be it his farm, the morning view or glimpses of his house, Dharmendra shares them all.

In September last year, the actor shared a video of his living room with the caption, “Baarish mein…indoor brisk walk for half an hour…. listen Lata ji,s old song … remember my college days… God willing 🙏…getting ready for a new movie…. need your good wishes. Love 💕 you all.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Recently, the actor shared a video of himself feeding some peacocks and wrote, “Chal , Dharam ke farm pe chalte hain….. bade pyaar se choga khilata hai ….. morni apne mor 🦚 ko bhi saath le aye ….love 💕 begets love 💕.”

Take a tour of Dharmendra’s farmhouse:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam)

Dharmendra also shares throwback photos and videos on his social media accounts.

