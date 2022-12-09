Inside Dharmendra’s birthday: Hema Malini feeds him cake as he celebrates with daughters, attends puja with son Bobby Deol

Veteran actor Dharmendra turned 87 on December 8. While the ace actor’s wife Hema Malini took us inside the birthday celebrations, Bobby Deol and Esha Deol too shared some inside photos from Dharmendra’s special day. Hema Malini was also seen speaking that how she made sure that she was by Dharmendra’s side on his special day.

Hema Malini shared a series of photos and wrote, “Birthday Celebrations today – at home💕💕.” Esha Deol, her husband Bharat Takhtani and sister Ahana Deol Vohra also joined in for the celebration.

Esha Deol also shared photos from Dharmendra’s birthday celebrations. While she shared a photo of Dharmendra with the cake, she also posted more photos as she and her sister Ahana Deol Vohra posed with their dad. “Happy birthday papa ♥️😘🧿🤗♥️I pray for you to always be healthy & happy. Because of you we are….. you are our pillar of strength. Always the strongest . We simply just love & adore you.Love u ♥️🙏🏼.”

Earlier, Bobby Deol shared a photo that featured him with the birthday boy and also Bobby’s son and actor Karan Deol. The actor wrote, “So blessed to be your son and grandson 🙏🏻Happy Birthday Bade papa @aapkadharam ❤️❤️#HappyBirthday.” The photos were taken during a puja at the Deol residence earlier in the day.

Last night, Hema was seen attending an event where she shared, “Aaj birthday hai Dharmendra ji ka. Unka birthday toh hamesha aachi tarah se manaya jata hai. Mai kal Mathura me thi, lekin aaj subha kai flight pakad kr aai to be with him (Today is the birthday of Dharmendra ji. His birthday is always celebrated well. I was in Mathura yesterday, but this morning I took a flight for Mumbai to be with him.),” shared Hema Malini while talking to ANI.

On Thursday, Dharmendra received warm birthday wishes from his friends in the film industry as well as family members.