Deepika Padukone puts fun spin on famous 83 line during romantic dinner date with Ranveer Singh, watch

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh rang in the New Year in the Maldives, after jetting off to the popular tourist destination earlier this week. Ranveer took to Instagram to give a sneak peek of their intimate dinner date.

In the black-and-white clip, that he posted, Deepika Padukone is seen in a black tube dress accessorised with a choker necklace and chunky earrings. Her hair is tied in a neat bun. In a humorous exchange, Deepika put her own spin on a line from the couple’s new film 83, originally spoken by Ranveer, as former cricketer Kapil Dev.

In the video, Ranveer asks Deepika, “Having fun baby?” Responding to him, Deepika says, “Yeah! What else we here for?” After listening to her funny accent, Ranveer bursts out in laughter.

While Ranveer took his fans and followers inside his intimate dinner date with Deepika, the latter shared a ‘photodump’ on Instagram and wrote, “Year end photo dump of all the things I love…Food, Flowers & Travel…🥳.” Deepika shared pictures of food, flowers and vacations. However, the photodump did not include Ranveer Singh. The 83 actor had a cute reaction to her post though. “Err 🙋‍♂️🤷‍♂️,” he wrote in the comments section. Ranveer and Deepika were last seen together in Kabir Khan’s 83. The two actors recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary.

Deepika will next be seen in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan, with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. The film will stream on Amazon Prime Video. She will then be seen in Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and K with Prabhas. Ranveer on the other hand will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus and YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar.