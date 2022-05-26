scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 26, 2022
Must Read

Deepika Padukone jokes ‘you’re worse than Sanjay Leela Bhansali’ as she reveals contents of her bag. Watch

Deepika Padukone revealed the contents of her bag--from a YSL notebook to alka-selzter tablets for hangovers--in a new video that you can watch here.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 26, 2022 11:44:41 am
Deepika Padukone is currently in Cannes. (Photo: Vogue India/Screenshot)

Deepika Padukone revealed the contents of her bag in a new feature for Vogue. Deepika is currently serving as a jury member at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. The actor opened the seven-minute video by telling somebody off-camera, “You’re worse than Sanjay Leela Bhansali.”

Deepika has worked with the filmmaker–a famous taskmaster–in three of the biggest hits of her career, Goliyon Ki Raasleela – Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. The Bhansali reference was, however, the only acknowledgement about her films that Deepika made in the video.

Also read |Two Cannes red carpet looks, one gorgeous Deepika Padukone. No surprise that Ranveer Singh is lovestruck

She said that she values her airline cards more than her credit cards, as she flashed them at the camera. She said that she was taught the importance of collecting airline miles by her mother, who was a travel agent. Deepika said that she appreciates technology, but is an old-school person because she prefers carrying a notebook around. It’s worth noting that the notebook that Deepika pulled out of her bag was branded with the adorned with the iconic YSL branding.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The importance of making notes, she said, is something that her father taught her. Deepika is the daughter of the legendary badminton player Prakash Padukone. Deepika also showed the more utility-based items in her bag–perfume, face mist, tampons, band-aids, and alka-seltzer for bad hangovers. “Does anyone want anything from here?” she asked.

Best of Express Premium

Explained: The message behind Margaret Atwood’s ‘unburnable&#...Premium
Explained: The message behind Margaret Atwood’s ‘unburnable&#...
Welcome to the elusive world of crypto mining: Rohtak rig, 3 engineers, R...Premium
Welcome to the elusive world of crypto mining: Rohtak rig, 3 engineers, R...
Explained: Sugar export curbs and their impactPremium
Explained: Sugar export curbs and their impact
UPSC CSE Key – May 25, 2022: Know the Relevance of QUAD 2022 to Pangong T...Premium
UPSC CSE Key – May 25, 2022: Know the Relevance of QUAD 2022 to Pangong T...
More Premium Stories >>

Deepika also proudly showed off a gizmo that she bought online, which she said is invaluable for Zoom calls, as it allows her to adjust her angles for online calls.

The actor was last seen in the polarising Amazon Prime Video movie Gehraiyaan, and has a diverse slate of films lined up. These include Project K, Fighter, The Intern, and Pathaan.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Karan Johar turns 50 throwback photos with besties Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee, Kajol
Karan Johar turns 50: His throwback photos with besties Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee, Kajol

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 26: Latest News

Advertisement