Inside Bipasha Basu’s midnight birthday celebration with husband Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha Basu had a midnight birthday celebration with husband Karan Singh Grover on Friday. Bipasha turned 43 on January 7. The couple celebrated their ‘monkey love’ and shared photos and Instagram reels from the celebration. Bipasha and Karan shared selfies and wrote, “Better Together ❤️ #monkeylove #couplereels #myperson #bestfriend #husbandandwife.”

In the next post, Bipasha was seen cutting multiple birthday cakes while the doting husband sang for her. “It’s my Birthday ❤️ #capricorn #itsmybirthday #monkeylove #couplereels,” posted the actors. She was also seen doing a happy dance with her birthday balloons.

Bipasha’s birthday cake read, “Happy birthday Monkey.”

Karan compiled another set of photos of his wife and wrote, “Wish you a very happy birthday my sweet sweet monkey baby! May every moment of your life be filled with joy and love and laughter! You are the awesomest person I’ve ever known! Thank you for being born and shining your light on all of us! I love you my baby! Happy birthdayyyyyyy!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.” Bipasha replied, “I love you my sweet baby ❤️🤗.”

Karan Singh Grover got this cake for his wife Bipasha Basu’s birthday. (Photo: Bipasha Basu/Instagram) Karan Singh Grover got this cake for his wife Bipasha Basu’s birthday. (Photo: Bipasha Basu/Instagram)

Before her birthday celebration started, the actor also tried some other trending Instagram reels.

Bipasha Basu married actor Karan Singh Grover in 2016.