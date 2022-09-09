scorecardresearch
Inside Bipasha Basu’s baby shower: Actor says wish to ‘be like ma’. See photos

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are expecting their first child together. The couple got married in 2014.

Bipasha Basu baby shower, Karan Singh GroverBipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover shared photos from Bipasha's traditional baby shower ceremony, Aamaar Shaadh. (Photo: Bipasha Basu/Instagram)

Parents-to-be Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover shared photos from the film actor’s traditional baby shower ceremony on Instagram. Dressed in a saree with her hair left open, the mom-to-be was glowing as she participated in Bengali baby shower traditions, which included her family feeding her food.

In a photo where Bipasha is seen with mother Mamta, she wrote how she wants to follow her ma’s footsteps. “Wish to be a Ma like you, Love you Ma,” she wrote with a photo of the duo smiling for the camera. With another photo dump, she wrote, “All dressed up for some loving and eating ❤️#loveyourself #foodcoma.”

Also read |Bipasha Basu opens up about receiving negative comments after pregnancy photoshoot, says she can’t make decisions based on others’ opinions

Karan Singh Grover also shared pictures with Bipasha Basu from the ceremony. “My sweet babies!” he wrote. Bipasha had earlier revealed that her pregnancy has been tough and Karan has been taking excellent care of her.

See photos and video from Bipasha Basu’s baby shower: 

 

The couple married in 2014 amid opposition from her family. This was Karan’s third wedding but Bipasha’s family finally came around.

Bipasha shared the news of her pregnancy along with photos from her maternity shoot. “A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two seemed a little unfair for us to see…so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee Thank you all, for your unconditional love, your prayers and good wishes as they are and will always be a part of us. Thank you for being a part of our lives and manifesting with us another beautiful life, our baby,” she wrote.

