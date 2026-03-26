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Inside Bappi Lahiri’s 40-year-old house: 1,000 Ganesha idols, a gold chair, Kishore Kumar’s last photo and rare 100-Year-old instruments
As per an affidavit filed during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Bappi Lahiri declared that he had purchased the house for Rs 19,32,000 in 1983. The property spans a total area of 1,050 sq ft.
Bappi Lahiri may no longer be with us, but his legacy continues to echo through music—and within the walls of his Mumbai home. Recently, his grandson offered a glimpse into the iconic residence the singer reportedly purchased in 1983 for Rs 19.32 lakh. Today, the house is priceless—not in monetary terms alone, but for the memories, awards, photographs, and fan-made art it holds. A devout follower of Lord Ganesha, Bappi made it a ritual to visit Siddhivinayak before every major project, especially music tours. His faith is deeply reflected in his home, which houses over 1,000 Ganesha idols collected over the years.
Speaking to Pinkvilla, Bappi Lahiri’s grandson Rego shared, “My grandfather bought this house in 1983 after showing it to dadaji.”
From the outside, the house appears serene in white, complemented by a traditional verandah. Inside, it opens into a spacious sitting area adorned with awards and records spanning his illustrious career—from the first medal he won at the age of three for his tabla skills to his later achievements. Warm lighting, wooden-framed glass windows, and plush blue sofas add to its vintage charm. A dedicated corner now features Bappi Lahiri’s photograph, where visitors often pay tribute.
The most fascinating part of the house is what Rego calls his grandfather’s “hall of fame”—a room filled with musical instruments, awards, fan art, and more Ganesha idols. “He has instruments as old as a hundred years,” Rego revealed, pointing to a vintage tabla. “He came to Mumbai with this very instrument. He was also a great guitarist”
Among the many treasures is a deeply personal photograph of Bappi Lahiri with Kishore Kumar. “This is Kishore Kumar’s last picture,” Rego shared. “My grandfather took it just a day before his death while he was recording for Waqt Ki Awaaz. Twelve hours later, he passed away.”
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The room also houses a striking gold velvet chair—one of Lahiri’s prized possessions. “Dadu used to sit here, practise his songs, and guide others,” Rego said, adding that after his passing, the family preserved his footprints on the chair as part of Bengali tradition. Nearby sits a gold-plated microphone from the Disco Dancer era—an ode to Lahiri’s signature style and his love for all things gold.
The tour concludes at Bappi Lahiri’s favourite corner—the verandah. It was here that he would unwind, host jam sessions, and celebrate Ganapati and Saraswati pujas. “We would do live jamming with dadu here. This is also where he loved his evening chai and biscuits,” Rego recalled fondly.
Even today, the house draws admirers from across the country, with fans travelling in groups just to catch a glimpse. True to his generous spirit, Bappi Lahiri would often welcome them in, personally narrating stories and giving them a tour—ensuring his home was as warm and open as his music.
As per an affidavit filed during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Bappi Lahiri declared that he had purchased the house for Rs 19,32,000. The property spans a total area of 1,050 sq ft.