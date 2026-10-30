Inside Babil Khan’s Mumbai home: An Irrfan Khan corner, ping-pong table in living room

As you step into actor Babil Khan’s home, which he shares with mother Sutapa and younger brother Ayan, you cannot help but notice its lived-in, real feel. A corner dedicated to his late father, actor Irrfan Khan catches your eye first. The actor’s monochrome photo, with fragrant tuberoses in front of it and a framed poster of Qissa, one of the most outstanding films in his accomplished filmography, above it. Babil’s home is meant to be lived in, not to be shown off and a ping-pong table in the middle of the living room and more than half a dozen guitars on the walls of his bedroom prove it.

As filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan and her cook Dilip visited the Lokhandwala house for their vlog, she called it “one of the most beautiful residences” they have seen till now. While going down the memory lane and doing a house tour, they cooked dahi chicken together. Babil’s sprawling artistically-curated house features unique Bohemian textures, a ping-pong table, a huge indoor swing, and much more. Before ringing the bell, Farah and Dilip crossed the red and golden themed porch area which featured indoor plants with an antique decor.

Traditional, artistic living room

The main highlight of the living room was a huge wooden indoor swing with heavy ropes, providing a separation between the dining and relaxing areas. Large, traditional grey couches with silver, patterned cushions were placed in the living room. The space also featured beautiful coffee tables, accented by minimalist show pieces, books, small stone pond, and other creative decor elements.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Babil’s living room Babil’s living room

Another beautiful detail of the drawing room was a carved antique wooden wall panel, designed as a jharokha on the main wall. One of the side tables also marked Babil’s father, late actor Irrfan’s presence, with a framed portrait and a poster from his film Qissa. It was decorated with candles and fresh white flowers.

ALSO READ | Ranbir says dad Rishi was critical of his films, Amitabh on why he never criticised Abhishek

Dining Room, ping-pong table

The other side of the huge area had a long rectangular wooden dining table, with classic high-back floral-printed chairs. Both the walls features white Bohemian textures with rustic wooden framed mirror sets. The ceiling had a natural concrete finish, and the floor-to-ceiling windows allowed natural sunlight in the house.

Inside Babil Khan’s Inside Babil Khan’s Mumbai house

Babil’s dining area Babil’s dining area

While giving a tour of his house, Babil Khan flaunted his big ping-pong table in the centre. When Farah asked about its usage, the actor said, “Yes, I play with everyone. We can also play right now.” The living space opened to a wide balcony, packed with lush green potted plants.

Story continues below this ad

Babil’s studio bedroom

Babil Khan’s spacious room was a combination of a music studio and his bedroom. The well-lit comfortable area was divided into different zones, for working, sleeping, and music production. The humongous workstation had eight distinct guitars hanging on the right wall, along with desktops, speakers, gaming console, a digital keyboard piano, and other audio equipment. The actor also owns a wooden cajón drum box.

The left side of the room is for his bed and storage. The wall behind his tall, large bed was decorated with murals. There was also a utility cart on one side of the bed, holding books and other artifacts, while the other side had a big treadmil for his workouts. A large, comfortable brown leather massage chair was seated prominently in the center of the room. Another interesting element in Babil’s bedroom was an adjustable projector hanging down from the ceiling. He also gave a tour of his younger brother Ahaan’s music studio.

Babil’s bedroom Babil’s bedroom

The actor-filmmaker duo then moved on to the kitchen. Because Babil Khan doesn’t know how to cook, and his mother Sutapa had just recovered from dengue, Farah and her cook Dilip taught the actor how to make their special dahi chicken.

ALSO READ | ‘I work my b*m off so that every second…’: Inside Babil Khan’s raw journey of healing and his return to Bollywood; expert on the importance of stepping away

Story continues below this ad

Farah Khan and Sutapa Sidkar’s friendship

During the vlog, Farah Khan also recalled meeting Babil’s mother Sutapa on the sets of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa. “She was a writer, but was doing the costume designing of the film to earn money, and I was the choreographer. The production gave a government hostel accommodation to us where we were sharing a room. We became best friends during that time,” she shared.

Irrfan’s early struggles

While discussing about Babil’s career trajectory further, Farah revisited the time when his father Irrfan was struggling during the early days in Bollywood. “When I was with Sutapa, he was a struggling actor. Sutapa used to give him pocket money. She was investing in his dreams.” Babil instantly agreed and added “Haan, dad used to take money from mom during his NSD days.”

Towards the end of the vlog, while the chicken was cooking, Farah and Babil played ping pong in the living area and met writer-actress Sutapa. The old friends then sat to chit-chat together and recalled the shoot of Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa. “I remember you used to give Irrfan pocket money and tell me that your boyfriend was coming to meet you. And a very odd-looking guy would come, sweet only he was.”

Sutapa added, “You are still in touch with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. When I met him, he told me that you had a crush on Irrfan.” Farah Khan instantly laughed and denied the claim. “It’s not true, I was just in love with his work. Who didn’t like Irrfan?” the filmmaker said.