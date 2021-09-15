Inside Ayushmann Khurrana’s birthday bash: From ‘stabbing’ the cake to singing ‘Yeh Dil Deewana’. Watch videos

No points for guessing that actor-singer Ayushmann Khurrana had a musical birthday bash on Tuesday. It was a night of jamming old Hindi songs along with smearing some cake on his face. Fans got to know this and everything else that happened in the party from his wife Tahira Kashyap’s Instagram stories on Wednesday.

Ayushmann and his wife Tahira are known for throwing house parties for their close friends. And keeping it an intimate gathering, the couple hosted another one on Ayushmann’s special day too with Rochak Kohli, Gautam Sharma, Gurpreet Saini, Charandeep Singh Kalra, Paddy Shivoham and others in attendence. The actor turned 37 on Tuesday.

Among the several video clips shared by Tahira in her Instagram stories, we see Ayushmann cutting his birthday cake. Though Tahira called it “stabbing” the cake. Some videos also had their gang of friends singing “Yeh Dil Deewana”. Tahira wrote in a clip, “Keeping my energies up after a full day at shoot and why not it’s your birthday.”

Check out all the videos from Ayushmann Khurrana’s birthday bash:

Ayushmann has films like Anek, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Doctor G lined up. Tahira, in the meantime, directed one of the shorts in Netflix’s recent anthology, Feels Like Ishq.