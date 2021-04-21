Ayushmann Khurrana-Tahira Kashyap’s daughter Varushka turns 7: ‘This is the second consecutive birthday in a lockdown’

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife, Tahira Kashyap, on Wednesday shared a heartwarming post wishing her daughter a happy birthday. Varushka Khurrana has turned seven, and mother Tahira couldn’t contain her emotions as she wished her.

Stating that Tahira loves her with ‘all her being,’ the post’s caption read, “Given the circumstances I know seeing the world upside down makes more sense! Happy birthday little one, this is the second consecutive birthday in a lockdown, really wish the world becomes normal so that you can share the small pleasures of a broken tooth and a bruised knee with your friends! Love you with all my being💜 #mygirlis7.”

The post, with an image featuring her little daughter, was quickly bombarded with best wishes and cute emojis from the couple’s friends and fans. Actor Tisca Chopra mentioned in a comment, “Happy b’day little one .. sending love and prayers that we give y’all a better world – your innocence demands we change ♥️.” While Twinkle Khanna simply responded with multiple heart emojis.

Bhumi Pednekar, who has shared screen space with Ayushmann in two movies, wrote, “Happy birthday varushka ❤️ You are the cutest @tahirakashyap @ayushmannk did well on you two cuties.” Ayushmann’s brother and actor Aparshkati also posted a heart emoji, while close friend of the couple and singer Neeti Mohan stated, “That smile on her face is Priceless. Happy Birthday cutest Varushka. Love you guys @tahirakashyap @ayushmannk.”

Actor and activist Dia Mirza wished a ‘happiest birthday’ to the ‘little one.’

Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann Khurrana had tied the knot in 2008. They have two children together, a son and a daughter.