Inside Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma’s home: Kitchen with 4 ACs, 3 fridges where no one cooks

Last year, Farah Khan gave fans a glimpse inside Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma‘s luxurious Mumbai home during an episode of her YouTube vlog. What began as a routine celebrity house tour quickly turned into an entertaining peek into the couple’s lifestyle, complete with stories about daily home-cooked meals from her brother Salman Khan’s house, a chef flown to Finland, and a kitchen so lavish that it left Farah and her cook Dilip speechless.

From a kitchen with multiple refrigerators and air-conditioners to daily home-cooked meals sent by Salma Khan, the tour offered a fascinating glimpse into the world of Salman Khan’s sister and her family.

‘Mumbai Ka Dubai’ with a stunning skyline view

As Farah and her cook Dilip arrived at the upscale Mumbai residence, they were immediately struck by its sheer scale. Even before entering the apartment, Dilip couldn’t get over the building’s grand lobby, joking that the lift was bigger than his entire room.

Once inside, the reactions only grew stronger.

Arpita Khan Sharma’s home uses neutral shades. (Photo: YouTube/Farah Khan vlogs) Arpita Khan Sharma’s home uses neutral shades. (Photo: YouTube/Farah Khan vlogs)

The home features expansive open spaces, soaring ceilings and a contemporary luxury aesthetic. Designed in a palette of white, beige and black, the apartment combines warm wooden flooring with marble accents, statement lighting and carefully curated artwork.

Minimalism marks Arpita Khan Sharma-Aayush Sharma’s home. (Photo: YouTube/Farah Khan vlogs) Minimalism marks Arpita Khan Sharma-Aayush Sharma’s home. (Photo: YouTube/Farah Khan vlogs)

Large living, dining and lounge areas flow seamlessly into one another, while floor-to-ceiling windows flood the space with natural light and offer sweeping views of Mumbai’s skyline and the sea beyond. A massive balcony lounge, monochrome furniture and striking black accent walls further enhance the home’s sophisticated, modern appeal.

Showing off the view, Aayush jokingly welcomed Farah to “Mumbai Ka Dubai,” prompting her to reply, “This is better than Dubai.”

Arpita Khan Sharma’s lavish Mumbai home is all about open spaces. (Photo: YouTube/Farah Khan vlogs) Arpita Khan Sharma’s lavish Mumbai home is all about open spaces. (Photo: YouTube/Farah Khan vlogs)

A living room so big Farah joked people could play cricket

The sprawling apartment features a giant living and entertainment area designed around neutral tones, textured walls and elegant white sofas.

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One section of the home includes a movable partition wall that can either create separate spaces or be opened up during parties.

“It is to keep the kids away from the parties,” Arpita explained.

Aayush Sharma playfully called his home ‘Mumbai ka Dubai’. (Photo: YouTube/Farah Khan vlogs) Aayush Sharma playfully called his home ‘Mumbai ka Dubai’. (Photo: YouTube/Farah Khan vlogs)

The home’s vast dimensions left Farah visibly stunned. Looking around the enormous common area, she joked that people could easily play cricket or football inside.

Aayush had his own take on the oversized home. “Arpita has a habit of making big houses, but using just three corners,” he quipped.

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The artwork that Salman Khan gifted the family

Among the home’s most striking features is a large Ayatul Kursi artwork displayed prominently near the dining area. The oversized framed piece immediately caught Farah’s attention during the tour. Aayush revealed that the artwork was gifted by Salman Khan and is considered particularly lucky by the family.

Ayatul Kursi artwork gifted by Salman Khan. (Photo: YouTube/Farah Khan vlogs) Ayatul Kursi artwork gifted by Salman Khan. (Photo: YouTube/Farah Khan vlogs)

Beyond the artwork, the residence is dotted with statement décor pieces, sculptural accents and elegant marble finishes that complement its contemporary design. The dining area itself stands out with a long table positioned beneath a dramatic black pendant light, while modern furnishings and carefully chosen artwork add warmth and character to the expansive interiors.

Farah Khan joked people can play cricket in Arpita’s home. (Photo: YouTube/Farah Khan vlogs) Farah Khan joked people can play cricket in Arpita’s home. (Photo: YouTube/Farah Khan vlogs)

Four air-conditioners, three refrigerators in kitchen

Designed with sleek cabinetry, marble-patterned walls and premium appliances, kitchen includes three large refrigerators and four air-conditioners.

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Arpita Khan Sharma-Aayush Sharma’s kitchen where no one cooks. (Photo: YouTube/Farah Khan vlogs) Arpita Khan Sharma-Aayush Sharma’s kitchen where no one cooks. (Photo: YouTube/Farah Khan vlogs)

The biggest surprise was Aayush’s confession that they no longer keep a full-time chef.

“We used to have a cook, Montu ji. One day, I asked Arpita how much we pay him, and when she told me, I got a heart attack. It’s cheaper to order food from our building restaurant,” he said.

Daily food from Salman Khan’s home

Despite the state-of-the-art kitchen, much of the family’s food comes from Salman Khan’s home.

Arpita revealed that their mother, Salma Khan, sends home-cooked meals every day. The food isn’t just sent to Arpita and Aayush but also to brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan.

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Aayush Sharma has a separate room that he called his private retreat. (Photo: YouTube/Farah Khan vlogs) Aayush Sharma has a separate room that he called his private retreat. (Photo: YouTube/Farah Khan vlogs)

According to the couple, Salma Khan also sends meals to film sets whenever family members are shooting. If Aayush is craving something specific, he simply places a request.

The couple who now travels with a chef

Aayush revealed that when he and Arpita first started dating, their food preferences were completely different. Over time, however, they found common ground—by ensuring Indian food is always available, no matter where they travel.

The actor casually revealed that they had recently taken a chef along on a family trip to Finland.

“We took a chef to Finland because we can’t manage otherwise,” they said.

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Separate bedrooms and a private corner for Aayush

The house tour also offered a glimpse into the couple’s living arrangements. Aayush revealed that he has a separate room that serves as his personal retreat, while Arpita and their son Ahil share another room.

“This is my hidden room and this is my private area, where I relax,” he said while showing the space.

(Photo: YouTube/Farah Khan vlogs) (Photo: YouTube/Farah Khan vlogs)

However, he jokingly complained that Arpita had slowly begun taking over that room as well, leaving him with very little privacy.

Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony in Hyderabad in November 2014 after dating for several years. The couple are parents to two children—son Ahil, born in 2016, and daughter Ayat, who was born in 2019.