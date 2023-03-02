scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Inside Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s baby shower: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia bhatt and Navya Nanda are all smiles

Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Neetu Kapoor, Navya Nanda among others attended Anissa Malhotra's baby shower.

alia bhatt, kareena kapoorAlia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan were clicked at a family event. (Photo: Anissa/Instagram)

Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra are all set to embrace parenthood. A few days ago, the Kapoor family hosted a baby shower for Anissa. The Kapoor clan, including Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Navya Nanda and Kareena Kapoor among others, graced the ceremony and were all smiles.

Anissa recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a new video from the ceremony. Anissa, Armaan and their parents among others featured in the video. Armaan and Anissa also exchange garlands. Armaan is seen hugging Randhir Kapoor, and Alia, Kareena, Navya are seen laughing and smiling. Anissa wrote in the caption of the video, “1 + 1 = 3 Surrounding by my closest friends and family.”

A few days ago, Anissa Malhotra also shared pictures from the baby shower, in which she was seen performing the rituals with husband Armaan Jain.

Armaan proposed to Anissa in Goa in the presence of her close family and friends. The couple tied the knot in 2020 in a grand ceremony in Mumbai.

First published on: 02-03-2023 at 19:18 IST
