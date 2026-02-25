Inside Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok’s pre-wedding celebrations: Ambanis host the couple in Jamnagar. Watch

Inside Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok’s pre-wedding celebrations: With the wedding of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar’s son, Arjun Tendulkar, and Mumbai-based entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok right around the corner, the pre-wedding celebrations are in full swing in Jamnagar, Gujarat. On Wednesday, February 25, the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Mumbai Indians, of which Arjun is a part, shared a special video offering glimpses of the elegant festivities while extending greetings to the soon-to-be-married couple.

The 92-second clip opened with Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, and his wife, entrepreneur Nita Ambani, welcoming the guests to the venue. For the unversed, the Tendulkars and Ambanis have long shared a warm bond. Besides, the Mumbai Indians team is owned by Mukesh Ambani, and Sachin was its key player during the first few seasons of the IPL.

As the video progressed, Nita revealed that Arjun and Saaniya were at the Ambani family’s bungalow in Jamnagar, where Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got married in 2024. Sharing that they couldn’t have found a better venue than the Ambanis’ mansion for the special occasion, Sachin said, “Bhabhi and Mukesh bhai, I don’t think we could have chosen better people to bless the couple for the journey ahead.”

He added, “Jab beta kisi ladki ko ghar leke aata hai, introduce karne ke liye, then you know ki beta badh gaya hai (When your son brings a girl home to introduce her, you know that he has grown up). They (Arjun and Saaniya) look madly in love with each other.” The cricket legend also expressed his pride in his son for having found someone who “loves you as much as you love her.” Although the event was attended only by close family, it was sophisticated and classy. The venue was splashed with attractively elegant yet subdued hues.

Watch Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok’s pre-wedding celebrations here:

𝙎𝙤𝙢𝙚 𝙗𝙤𝙣𝙙𝙨 𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙮 𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧 💙 Here’s wishing Arjun and Saaniya, love, respect and a lifetime of togetherness as they embark on a partnership like no other ✨ pic.twitter.com/prKlwXv24R — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) February 25, 2026

On the occasion, Nita also showered love on the Tendulkars. “Sachin and Anjali, you have always been family to us,” she said. Opening up about her bond with Arjun, she noted, “I have seen you grow up from a little boy at our school and now standing here, ready to begin the most beautiful partnership of your life.”

Describing Saaniya as a person with “warm and positive energy,” Nita also expressed her joy at seeing the two of them together. On the occasion, they all performed special prayers and pujas as well. “Some bonds stay forever. Here’s wishing Arjun and Saaniya, love, respect and a lifetime of togetherness as they embark on a partnership like no other,” the Mumbai Indians team noted while sharing the video on X (formerly Twitter). According to reports, the wedding will take place next week.