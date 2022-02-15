Inside Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora’s intimate Valentine’s Day celebration: ‘Together forever’

February 15, 2022 12:43:51 pm
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora had a dreamy Valentine’s Day celebration on Monday. The couple enjoyed a six-course dinner together and shared pictures from their romantic experience on social media.
Arjun posted a beautiful picture of his ladylove as she struck a pose against a flowery backdrop with a glass of wine in her hand. Malaika reshared Arjun’s post and added a heart sticker to it. She also thanked the organisers of the dinner. She wrote, “Thank you for creating the most romantic and stunning eve for us.”
Malaika also shared a picture of the decor that was there at her romantic dinner with Arjun. It included a wooden board with a picture of the couple and the words “Together Forever” written on it.
Earlier, Arjun also teased Malaika for posting pictures that he sends to her, on social media before him. Resharing Malaika’s Valentine’s Day post for him, the 2 States actor wrote, “Love how I send you a picture and you beat me to it and post it…”. Malaika agreed she is “Guiltyy” of what she has been accused of by Arjun.
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been dating each other for some time now. The couple often faces social media scrutiny for their 12 years age difference but they are unfazed by people’s opinion about their relationship.
On Monday, Arjun had shared a beautiful photo of him holding Malaika tight while kissing the top of her hair. Along with the photo, he wrote,”Ain’t no sunshine when she’s gone, It’s not warm when she’s away, Ain’t no sunshine when she’s gone, And she’s always gone too long, Anytime she’s goes away…”.
