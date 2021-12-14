Inside Ankita Lokhande’s sangeet: Kangana Ranaut is dazzled by her ‘planet size’ engagement ring

Actor Kangana Ranaut dressed up as a “warrior princess” for her friend and Manikarnika co-star Ankita Lokhande’s sangeet function on Monday. Kangana took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her look and shower love on the bride-to-be. Along with the post, she wrote, “Make love not war … ❤️ Aaj mere yaar ki shaadi hai…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Thalaivii (@kanganaranaut)

Kangana wore purple lehenga with a matching dupatta. She styled the outfit with a kamar-patta, a stone-studded necklace, a bejeweled headband and a maang-tikka.

Kangana Ranaut shared this photo on her Instagram story. Kangana Ranaut shared this photo on her Instagram story.

Kangana shared video clips and pictures from the sangeet ceremony, which was held in Mumbai. She hugged Ankita in one of the pictures, and in a clip that Kangana shared later, she posed with Ankita and Vicky as the three smiled for the camera. Kangana wrote, “Most gorgeous couple,” and tagged the duo in the pictures.

Kangana Ranaut shared pictures with Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain on her Instagram story. Kangana Ranaut shared pictures with Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain on her Instagram story.

Kangana and Ankita have remained friends after working together on Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Kangana flew in specially to attend Ankita’s wedding functions, and wrote in another post, “Bahut badhaiyan…duniya ki sari khushiyan tum dono ke liye (Many congratulations…may you be blessed with all the happiness in the world).” In another picture, Kangana showed off Ankita’s “planet size diamond ring.” Actor Amruta Khanvilkar, a close friend of Ankita, also showered love on the couple.

Amruta Khanvilkar shared glimpses from Ankita Lokhande’s haldi function. Amruta Khanvilkar shared glimpses from Ankita Lokhande’s haldi function.

On Monday, Ankita and Vicky (Vikaas Jain) hosted a haldi ceremony, which began with the couple entering the venue hand-in-hand. They followed it up with a star-studded sangeet function where Ankita also did a special dance performance. On Sunday, the couple had their engagement ceremony. As the duo exchanged rings, the title track from late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s film Raabta played in the background. They will tie the knot on Tuesday, December 14.