Inside Anil Kapoor’s mom Nirmal Kapoor’s birthday celebration; Janhvi Kapoor has ‘FOMO’ as she misses the party

The Kapoor family celebrated Nirmal Kapoor’s birthday with a lot of love and laughter. While Anil Kapoor had shared a photo on Tuesday to wish his mother Nirmal, on social media, Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep recently took to Instagram to give people a glimpse of the special birthday celebrations.

Maheep shared multiple snaps from the occasion and titled it “La Familia.” The said pictures see the family crowded around the table which has two cakes on it, as Nirmal gets ready to cut them. In one photo Anil and Sanjay are seen sharing a laugh across the table, while in another, several children from younger generation can be seen gathered around the birthday girl, including Jahaan Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor.

While Janhvi was not present, she made her absence felt when she dropped a cute and relatable comment underneath the post and wrote, “Khushi, you are wearing my dress.” Later, she shared a picture from the celebrations and wrote, “Fomo, happy birthday dadi. Love you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maheep Kapoor (@maheepkapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjay Kapoor (@sanjaykapoor2500)

Sanjay Kapoor also shared some photos from the family gathering on his Instagram and wrote in the caption, “Birthday celebration. Family.”

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor is currently shooting for her next, Mr and Mrs Mahi. The sports film, based on cricket, will see her once again share screen space with her Roohi co-star, Rajkummar Rao. Helmed by Sharan Sharma, it is being bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. The film is said to release this October. The actor also has Varun Dhawan-starrer Bawal in her kitty, which has been directed by Dangal filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari.

Janhvi was last seen in Goodluck Jerry, for which she received good reviews for her performance.