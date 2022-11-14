Step inside Anil Kapoor’s 38-year-old Juhu bungalow with three floors, a pulpit from church: ‘Made it with sweat, blood and hard work’

Anil Kapoor recently showed off his posh bungalow in a newly uploaded video shared by Asian Paints’ YouTube channel. The clip not only features Senior Kapoor who presents his house to the audience, but his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor as well, who takes us on a tour inside his Bandra home.

In the beginning of the clip, Anil shares that his Juhu bungalow has been made with a lot of sweat and love: “Every brick and stone has been made with blood and tears. There’s no scam, luck or fate involved, it’s all hard work, and blood and sweat.”

Later, Anil reveals that the family shifted in the home when his daughter and actor Sonam Kapoor was born. Anil shows off the living space which featured two wing chairs in colourful print, a wooden table with a stack of books, a couple of decorative mirrors. The wing chairs were flanked by green plants on either side, giving a welcoming, pleasant vibe to the space.

“When Sonam was born in Breach Candy, that is when we came over here. I bought an apartment, its first floor over here and then I bought the second floor, and then the third and the ground. Usually people make bungalows into buildings, but I took a building and made it into a bungalow,” the actor smiled and said.

Photos from Anil Kapoor’s Juhu house:

(Photo: Asian Paints/YouTube) (Photo: Asian Paints/YouTube)

(Photo: Asian Paints/YouTube) (Photo: Asian Paints/YouTube)

(Photo: Asian Paints/YouTube) (Photo: Asian Paints/YouTube)

Later, the actor took the crew inside his home gym, and then to his den which had a pulpit from a church! Anil revealed that the room was where all his script reading sessions happened. Speaking about his space in general, the actor said, “You think about London and England and that kind of places, I wanted that kind of feel. It feels like I am in Great Britain, I am in London (when I am here).”

Photos from Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor’s Bandra house:

(Photo: Asian Paints/YouTube) (Photo: Asian Paints/YouTube)

(Photo: Asian Paints/YouTube) (Photo: Asian Paints/YouTube)

Next up was the green terrace, filled with all kinds of plants and flowers imaginable along with some seating arrangements. Anil revealed that the terrace was a passion project of his wife Sunita Kapoor and his mother-in-law: “They brought this into my life.”

The camera then travelled with Anil all the way to his son and actor Harsh Varrdhan’s house in Bandra, which had a sea view. The living area featured a home theatre where Harsh’s DVD collection were stacked all around it. Harsh also gave a glimpse of his hundreds of his sneakers in a walk-in closet he had built especially for the footwear.

Advertisement

Anil ended the clip on a happy note as he mentioned that whoever comes to his house, he wants them to feel happy, and treat them in the best manner possible.