Inside Aneet Padda’s pink fairytale-themed birthday bash with Ahaan Panday, Alia Bhatt

Aneet Padda, who shot to fame with Saiyaara in 2025, turned 24 on October 13. After her co-star Ahaan Panday shared a heartfelt birthday wish for her on Instagram, pictures from Aneet’s fairytale-themed birthday celebration have now surfaced online. The bash saw Ahaan, his mother Deanne Panday and Alia Bhatt in attendance. On Tuesday, Aneet’s Saiyaara co-actor Alam Khan shared pictures from the birthday party on social media. Although he later deleted the post, fans had already saved the pictures and shared them online.

The celebration featured a pink-themed fairytale setting, with the house decorated with pink and green balloons. Two elaborate cakes were also part of the celebrations. While one was designed like a castle, the other was a pink, two-tier cake.

Aneet Padda looked stunning in a short yellow bodycon dress, while Ahaan opted for a shimmery black shirt paired with black jeans. One of the pictures showed Aneet posing for a selfie with Ahaan’s mother, Deanne, as the two made goofy faces.

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Inside pictures from Aneet Padda’s birthday bash. Inside pictures from Aneet Padda’s birthday bash.

Alia Bhatt was also among the guests at the celebration. Aneet has been quite vocal about her admiration for the Gangubhai Kathiawadi (2022) actor.

Ahaan’s birthday wish for Aneet

A day before the celebration pictures surfaced, Ahaan Panday shared a collection of candid moments featuring Aneet, including pictures from their vacation together. Along with the pictures, he penned a heartfelt birthday note for his co-star.

“You’re a gift to the cosmos, Aneet, and everything you touch turns to stardust. i hope the universe is always as gentle with you as you are with it, and don’t you ever forget how much light you leave behind; happy happy happy birthday,” he wrote.

Take a look at his Instagram post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahaan Panday (@ahaanpandayy)

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Since the release of Saiyaara, Aneet and Ahaan have remained close and have often been spotted spending time together. Aneet has also been seen with Ahaan’s family. She attended the baby shower of his sister, Alanna Panday, in Mumbai, where she participated in a fun game with his cousin, Ananya Panday.

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Saiyaara marked Ahaan’s Bollywood debut and brought Aneet widespread recognition. Directed by Mohit Suri, the 2025 romantic drama became a major box-office success, while the lead pair’s on-screen chemistry won over audiences. Their frequent appearances together have also fuelled speculation about their relationship. However, both Aneet and Ahaan have maintained that they are best friends.

On the professional front, Aneet will next headline Shakti Shalini, part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. The film is also expected to feature the late Nana Patekar and Vishal Jethwa, among others. It is scheduled to release in theatres on December 6.