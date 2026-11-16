‘Straight out of James Bond film’: Ananya Birla gives Farah Khan a tour of her luxurious Mumbai home

Farah Khan and her cook, Dilip, recently visited singer-songwriter and bussinesswoman Ananya Birla’s Mumbai home, which looked nothing short of a palace. Featuring a grand entrance and old-world charm at every corner, the sprawling property left Farah thoroughly impressed. The entrance features a beautiful idol of Lord Ganesha, followed by an elegant reception area with couches for formal meetings. The space is adorned with a massive MF Husain painting, antique artefacts and a stunning chandelier that adds to its grandeur.

Ananya is an entrepreneur and daughter of industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla, ranked 115th richest man in the world. with an estimated net worth of 22 billion, as per Bloomberg.

Ananya Birla’s house in Mumbai. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) Ananya Birla’s house in Mumbai. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

Farah confessed on her YouTube vlog, “I have been friends with Ananya for quite some time now, but this is the first time I am visiting her house.”

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The entire house is illuminated with warm white lighting and features an exquisite combination of marble and wood, lending it a timeless, old-world aesthetic. Several life-size sculptures have also been incorporated into the interiors as statement decor pieces.

The entrance of Ananya Birla’s The entrance of Ananya Birla’s Mumbai house. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

The ground floor also houses a formal living room, which immediately caught Farah’s attention. Looking around, she exclaimed, “This house looks straight out of a James Bond movie. I will never leave this house.”

The formal living room. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) The formal living room. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

The formal living room follows a rich brown colour palette, with flooring that combines marble and wood. Brown sofas, elaborate chandeliers and carefully curated antiques add to the room’s dramatic European aesthetic. Several collectibles and decorative pieces further enhance its sophisticated appeal.

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Diwali celebrations at the Birla house. (Photo: Ananya Birla/Instagram) Diwali celebrations at the Birla house. (Photo: Ananya Birla/Instagram)

However, Ananya had a slightly different take on the space. “I find this room a little stiff,” she said.

Ananya Birla celebrating Rakhi with her siblings. (Photo: Ananya Birla/Instagram) Ananya Birla celebrating Rakhi with her siblings. (Photo: Ananya Birla/Instagram)

During the conversation, she also revealed an interesting detail about her family, sharing, “I am the first woman in my family in seven generations to be working.”

Inside Ananya Birla house. (Photo: Ananya Birla/Instagram) Inside Ananya Birla house. (Photo: Ananya Birla/Instagram)

The house tour concluded with a look at the massive modular kitchen, where Ananya prepared one of her favourite dishes, aloo bhindi bhaji, accompanied by parathas.

The property also boasts an expansive garden area, which Farah claimed was even bigger than a public park. Ananya Birla will also be seen in the latest episode of Koffee With Karan, alongside actor Ananya Panday.