Inside Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali bash: Kirron-Anupam Kher pose with ‘old friends’ Shah Rukh Khan, Big B. See photos

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan hosted a Diwali party for his colleagues and friends on Monday night at his residence. The actor was clicked arriving at the place in his car, which was driven by his actor-son Abhishek Bachchan.

Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Big B’s granddaughters Navya Naveli Nanda and Aaradhya Bachchan were also spotted at the bash, along with familiar faces like Ritu Nanda and Kunal Kapoor. The party was also attended by the likes of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, actor-couple Kirron Kher and Anupam Kher.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kirron Kher (@kirronkhermp)

Both Kirron and Anupam took to their social media handles to share photos from the night. Kirron’s snaps featured Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. Sharing the photos, Kirron wrote, “Last night with my dear friend Shahrukh. So wonderful meeting old friends for Diwali.” Kirron and Shah Rukh have shared screen space in movies like Om Shanti Om and Devdas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kirron Kher (@kirronkhermp)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Anupam shared glimpses from the party too. Sharing pictures with Senior Bachchan, he wrote, “Thank you #Amitji, #JayaJi, #Abhishek and #Aishwarya for a wonderful #Deepawali experience at your place. It was great to have some festive time with you all! Love and prayers always. ❤️🙏🕉 #ShubhDeepawali #Festival (sic).”

Later, he also shared snaps with SRK and tweeted, “Met my dearest friend @iamsrk after a very long time. He was as always loving, caring, respectful, compassionate and of course charming! May God give him all the happiness in the world!❤️😍 #DDLJ #Friend #ShahRukhKhan.”

Earlier, it was reported that the Bachchans would not be hosting a Diwali night this year.