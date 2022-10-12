Inside Amitabh Bachchan’s cosy birthday dinner with family. See pics

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan turned 80 on Tuesday, and it has been nationwide celebration for his fans. The star, however, celebrated his special day with his family. His daughter Shweta Bachchan took to social media to share pictures from the cosy dinner they hosted for Bachchan.

Shweta wrote in an Instagram post, “Twinning & Winning – perfect end to an incredible day 🤍🤍🤍,” and shared a picture with her dad, in which they were both wearing similar kurtas designed by celebrity fashion desingers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. In one picture, Bachchan is seen sharing the frame with Shweta and son Abhishek, who was dressed in a bright yellow kurta. The trio look like modern royalty.

Shweta wished her father a happy birthday with a couple of more social media posts. In one of them, she is seen kissing her father on his cheek, and the other carried old photos.

Shweta also shared another picture from her childhood and wrote, “As the song goes … “but you love me daddy” & I you ♾🧿.”

The actor rang in his birthday by making a surprise appearance for fans waiting outside his Mumbai residence. He waved at them while Shweta stood near him. On his birthday special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, his wife Jaya and Abhishek surprised him by appearing on the show. On the episode, Shweta shared a special video message for him, and spoke about being inspired by him every single day. She also said that she admires his work-ethic, even at this age. She also shared that that she feels blessed to be his daughter and he has given her the best life a girl could get, and that he leads by example. Other family members, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, also shared special video messages.

The actor has a packed work calendar. Not only is he hosting KBC 14, but his film Goodbye released on October 7. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film also stars Neena Gupta and Rashmika Mandanna.