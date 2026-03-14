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Inside Ameesha Patel’s Mumbai home: Versace ashtray, Hermes and Louis Vuitton cushions and MF Hussain paintings
Ameesha Patel gave a tour of her luxurious two-storey house in the heart of Mumbai in a new interview.
Ameesha Patel recently gave a glimpse of her Mumbai home. The actor has uniquely designed the house with influences from her travels around the world. Ameesha shared that since her extended family lives in London and Paris, she has travelled to different parts of the world from a young age, and it was these experiences that shaped the design of her house.
As one enters the house, the first thing one would notice is the multiple scented candles that Ameesha has placed right at the entrance, along with a Ganesha idol. Ameesha admitted being obsessed with scented candles and how she collects them from all over the world. The entry of the two-storey house is also decorated with flowers and photographs of her.
Inside Ameesha Patel’s house
The living room of the house is stylishly decked up, and one can see Ameesha’s love for luxury and brands in the space. She showed the unique imported lamps and chandeliers that she purchsed from Italy. Though Ameesha admitted that she is not a smoker and nobody is allowed to smoke in her house, she has a Versace ashtray.
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She also showed off cushion covers from luxurious brands like Hermès and Louis Vuitton that add pops of colour to her beige sofas. The glass table is also a uniquely designed piece that brings the whole room together.
She also showed a wall of the house decorated with paintings by MF Hussain of different avatars of Ganesha. She shared how these paintings bring positivity to the house.
She then showed the bar area of the house, which has a cozy sitting space and a luxurious bar. Ameesha admitted that this space was designed more for her friends than for her. She also showed the huge balconies that she has on both floors of her house. The balconies have a sitting space and are surrounded by lush green trees.
About Ameesha Patel
Ameesha Patel first rose to fame after she made her debut with Hrithik Roshan in 2000 with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. She also appeared in films like Gadar, Humraaz, Race 2 among many others. She was last seen in the 2023 film Gadar 2.
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