Inside Ameesha Patel’s Mumbai home: Versace ashtray, Hermes and Louis Vuitton cushions and MF Hussain paintings

Ameesha Patel recently gave a glimpse of her Mumbai home. The actor has uniquely designed the house with influences from her travels around the world. Ameesha shared that since her extended family lives in London and Paris, she has travelled to different parts of the world from a young age, and it was these experiences that shaped the design of her house.

As one enters the house, the first thing one would notice is the multiple scented candles that Ameesha has placed right at the entrance, along with a Ganesha idol. Ameesha admitted being obsessed with scented candles and how she collects them from all over the world. The entry of the two-storey house is also decorated with flowers and photographs of her.