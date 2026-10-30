Inside Aliyah Kashyap’s wardrobe: Chanel, Prada, Dior and Miu Miu bags worth lakhs

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aliyah Kashyap, 25, once revealed that social media and content creation are her primary sources of income. Despite not having a conventional career, the influencer owns an impressive collection of luxury handbags, with some individual pieces worth several lakhs. Recently, Aliyah offered a sneak peek into her wardrobe and designer bag collection, featuring coveted labels such as Dior, Prada, Chanel, Gucci and Miu Miu. Some of these handbags cost enough to buy a decent plot of land in a city.

One of the first bags she showcased was a vintage Christian Dior Chic Multi-Pocket Shoulder Bag. Its pre-owned market value reportedly ranges between Rs 50,000 and Rs 1.5 lakh, while a brand-new piece can cost approximately Rs 3.5 lakh.

Calling it her “big girl bag”, Aliyah told Hauterrfly that she carries it when stepping out for work-related engagements. “I can carry my book and make-up,” she said, revealing that she bought the bag for Rs 40,000.

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The next handbag in her collection was a Gucci bag that she inherited from her mother. Aliyah revealed that the bag holds a special place in her heart as it was the first designer handbag her mother purchased with her hard-earned money.

Next came the Miu Miu Wander Matelassé Nappa Leather Hobo Bag, worth approximately Rs 4.5 lakh. Recalling how she acquired it, Aliyah Kashyap revealed that she had desperately wanted to purchase the bag before her wedding. However, her best friend eventually surprised her by gifting it to her as a wedding present.

“I wanted to buy it during my bachelorette in Thailand,” she recalled.

Aliyah also showcased a Prada handbag that had an unfortunate history. The bag, originally beige and worth approximately Rs 3.5 lakh, was accidentally stained after she spilt red wine on it. After several unsuccessful attempts to remove the stain, she eventually gave up on it and left it inside her cupboard for nearly five years.

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However, her husband, Shane Gregoire, came up with an unexpected solution: dyeing it black.

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“My dad bought this for me when I was 19. It was originally beige and the stain ruined it. It was in my cupboard for five years after multiple attempts to get it cleaned. It was then Shane suggested I dye it in black, and that changed the game altogether,” she revealed.

Perhaps the most special addition to her collection was a Chanel handbag. Aliyah revealed that owning a Chanel had been a dream since she was 15. When she turned 25 in January, her mother and husband decided to fulfil that wish by gifting her a Chanel Mini Classic Flap Bag, worth approximately Rs 5.3 lakh.

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“I just turned 25 in January, so my mom and my husband Shane bought me my first Chanel as a gift. I was crying and screaming,” she recalled.

Aliyah also revealed that she makes a vision board at the beginning of every year, listing everything she hopes to achieve. Interestingly, it is not restricted to professional ambitions. Her vision board includes her work, aspirations, friendships, mental health and even the handbags she wishes to own.

She now has two Chanel handbags in her collection, with the second one reportedly purchased by Shane as an early birthday present. It is a Chanel 25 Small Handbag in Washed Denim with Gold-Tone Metal, reportedly worth over Rs 5.2 lakh.

How does Aliyah Kashyap earn money through social media?

In 2023, Aliyah Kashyap addressed questions about her earnings in a video on her YouTube channel. She revealed that she had received several direct messages from people curious about how she made money through social media and whether content creation was her only source of income.

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Explaining her earnings, Aliyah said that brand collaborations account for the largest share of her income.

“The way I earn personally is mainly through brand deals. I would say that 80 per cent of my earnings are through brand deals, and it’s different every month because I could do two brand deals a month, I could do six a month. So, I don’t really have a set amount of money that I earn every month. It’s very variable,” she explained.

She also revealed that YouTube contributes to her monthly earnings, although the amount is relatively small compared to what creators in countries such as the US make.

“YouTube also pays me money, but to be honest, in countries like India and other third-world countries, YouTube doesn’t really pay a lot compared to how much someone in the US would be earning. So YouTube does pay me money every month based on how many views I got that month. The money I get from YouTube is nowhere enough to sustain my life,” she said.