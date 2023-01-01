Inside Alia Bhatt’s NYE celebrations with Ranbir Kapoor: Couple hosts pyjama party; Shaheen Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur join

It was an intimate new year celebration for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The couple hosted a small party with their loved ones and close friends, including Aditya Roy Kapur, Rohit Dhawan and his wife Jaanvi Dhawan. For the small bash, Alia and Shaheen were dressed in silken pyjamas. Alia took to Instagram and shared a series of photos of her celebrations.

Alia, who welcomed Raha in November, captioned her post, “Happy new new… with my loveliest ones.” She also posted a solo photo of herself making a heart with her hands and smiling with her eyes closed. She also posted another photo of herself laughing, while covering her mouth. Alia shared a group photo with all the guests sitting at the table decorated with candles and a lot of drinks.

Saba Pataudi commented on the post, “Happy happy 2023! The best part arrived in 22! But let 23 be cherished with memories n lots of love that’s yet to unfold!”

Shaheen shared photos with Alia and wrote, “2023 energy.” Soni Razdan commented on the photo, “Happy new year, sweetie…”

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor visited Mukesh Ambani’s home Antilla after his son Anant announced his engagement to Radhika Merchant. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and Janhvi Kapoor attended the celebrations.

Earlier, Alia had announced the news of her daughter’s birth with an Instagram post, which read, “And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here…and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love – blessed and obsessed Parents! Love, love, love Alia and Ranbir.” Ranbir and Alia tied the knot in April this year after being in a relationship for over five years. They starred in Ayan Mukerji’s sci-fi film Brahmastra together in 2022.