Inside Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s Christmas bash with family, featuring daughter Raha’s name as party decor

New parents Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated Christmas eve along with their family. Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt and their BFF Ayan Mukerji also joined in the celebrations. The celebrations seemed to have been planned at Alia’s mother Soni Razdan’s house.

Alia took to her Instagram story to share a picture with sister Shaheen and wrote, “Merry Merry with my Cherry”. She also shared another click with mother Soni Razdan, and captioned it, “My whole world”. In the pictures, Alia is seen donning a red dress and wearing a hairband with a mini Santa Claus hat. There is also a decorated Christmas tree seen in the background, while the room is lit up brightly.

Neetu Kapoor also took to Instagram to share a selfie with everyone. Neetu, Soni, Ayan and Pooja all picked up black for the Christmas bash while Shaheen wore an olive dress. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor picked up a white shirt for the party.

Sharing a selfie with her daughters from the Christmas celebration, Soni Razdan wrote on Instagram, “It’s a holly jolly Christmas. Also a great time to get these two together at one time at home.”

She also gave a glimpse of the party decor through her Instagram stories. In one video, one can see red balls with Alia, Ranbir and their daughter Raha’s names on them. In another, every guest had their own name ball put up on the tree. She also shared a photo of the red-white dining table where the family feasted on the scrumptious Christmas dinner.

aBefore heading for the party, Alia Bhatt had shared a photo of herself attempting an inversion yoga position for the first time after her delivery. “One and a half months post-partum, after gradually re-building my connection with my core, and with full guidance from my teacher @anshukayoga I was able to attempt this inversion today,” she wrote. In the picture shared, she can be seen doing her inversion practice with aerial yoga.

“To my fellow mamas, listening to your body post-delivery is key. Do not do anything your gut tells you not to. For the first week or two during my workouts, all I did was breathe… walk… find my stability and balance again (and I still have a long way to go),” the actor added.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi star also went on to add that it is crucial to “take your time – appreciate what your body has done”. “After what my body did this year I have taken a vow to never be hard on myself again. Childbirth is a miracle in every way, and giving your body that love and support that it gave you is the least we can do,” she mentioned.

Alia Bhatt will next be seen in the Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh.