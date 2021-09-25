Inside Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna’s daughter Nitara’s birthday celebration: ‘Always stay papa’s precious girl’. See photos

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna on Saturday posted adorable photos with daughter Nitara on her birthday. While Akshay is seen lying on the couch in the photo, Nitara is seen giving him a hug. The picture doesn’t show Nitara’s face but Akshay sure is enjoying the attention from his little one. Akshay announced to his followers that today is Nitara’s birthday. Sharing the photo, Akshay wrote, “No bigger joy in the world than a daughter’s tight hug.”

“Happy Birthday, Nitara – grow up, take on the world, but always stay Papa’s precious li’l girl too. Love you,” he added.

Twinkle’s wish included a photo from Nitara’s birthday party. As the little birthday girl sits wearing a party hat, the actor wrote, “Nine years of having this little girl with a serious face and a wicked sense of humour in my life. The other day after I greeted the pavement with my bottom as usual, she giggled, ‘Mama, you say I am clumsy when I drop my pencil but you keep dropping your whole body down.’ May she grow up holding laughter in her eyes forever. #HappyBirthday.”

As soon as the couple shared the picture, many of their friends and fans sent warm wishes for Nitara. “Happy birthday,” Akshay’s Bell Bottom co-star Vaani Kapoor wrote in the comments. Joining Vaani was Bhumi Pednekar who wished Nitara a Happy birthday and also dropped a heart emoji to express her love. Nushrratt Bharucha and Maniesh Paul also send their wishes for Nitara.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar’s latest release Bell Bottom became the first film to released in theatres. The multi-starrer, lead by Akshay, is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Apart from this, Akshay’s first collaboration with Rohit Shetty titled Sooryavanshi has got a green signal for theatrical release. On Saturday, Rohit Shetty shared the news with his fans. He dropped a photo with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and wrote, “Thanks to our Honourable Chief Minister, Shri Uddhav Thackeray, theatres in Maharashtra to reopen from 22nd October. And FINALLY!!! we can say, This DIWALI… AA RAHI HAI POLICE…”

Akshay also celebrated the news of his film’s release. Sharing a never-seen-before still from the sets of Sooryavanshi, Akshay wrote, “So many families would be thanking Sh Uddhav Thackeray today! Grateful for allowing the reopening of cinema halls in Maharashtra from Oct 22. Ab kisi ke roke na rukegi – AA RAHI HAI POLICE.”

Sooryavanshi will also star Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in pivotal roles. The film also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role.