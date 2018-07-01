Inside Akash Ambani engagement bash: Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s selfie game is on point

Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt and others at Akash Ambani’s engagement celebrations. Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt and others at Akash Ambani’s engagement celebrations.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s son Akash Ambani got engaged to Shloka Mehta last evening in Mumbai. The engagement party was attended by Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor among others, and social media is full of photos and videos from last night’s celebrations.

Karan Johar shared couple of photos from last night. In one of the photos, he is sharing the frame with Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan. In fact, Karan walked into the party with Kajol.

Karan also shared a photo with father-son duo Shah Rukh and Aryan. Karan captioned this photo, “we are family.” In another update, he also referred to Aryan as “the godson.”

Karan Johar shared picture with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. (Picture credit: Karan Johar/Instagram) Karan Johar shared picture with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. (Picture credit: Karan Johar/Instagram)

Karan Johar with Aryan Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. (Picture credit: Karan Johar/Instagram) Karan Johar with Aryan Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. (Picture credit: Karan Johar/Instagram)

Karan Johar shares a picture of his squad from the engagement. (Picture credit: Karan Johar/Instagram) Karan Johar shares a picture of his squad from the engagement. (Picture credit: Karan Johar/Instagram)

Karan Johar with Karan Johar with Arjun Kapoor . (Picture credit: Karan Johar/Instagram)

Meanwhile, we saw Shraddha Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra and Aditya Roy Kapur bond with each other at the bash. Shraddha and Parineeti shared photos and videos from the event.

Parineeti Chopra with Aditya Roy Kapur. (Picture credit: Parineeti Chopras/Instagram) Parineeti Chopra with Aditya Roy Kapur. (Picture credit: Parineeti Chopras/Instagram)

Parineeti Chopra shared a video of Shraddha Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra. (Picture credit: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram) Parineeti Chopra shared a video of Shraddha Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra. (Picture credit: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram)

Parineeti Chopra shared a moment with Shraddha Kapoor. (Picture credit: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram) Parineeti Chopra shared a moment with Shraddha Kapoor. (Picture credit: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram)

Abhishek Bachchan shared a photo of Navya Naveli Nanda and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with little munchkin Aaradhya Bachchan. Aishwarya too posted a perfect family picture of her, Abhishek and their daughter Aaradhya.

Aishwarya Rai with Aradhya Bachchan and Navya Nanda. (Picture credit: Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram) Aishwarya Rai with Aradhya Bachchan and Navya Nanda. (Picture credit: Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared perfect family picture. (Picture credit: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared perfect family picture. (Picture credit: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram)

Neetu Kapoor did not lag in the selfie game. She shared a selfie with Ranbir and Ayan Mukerji.

Neetu Kapoor shares picture perfect moment. (Picture credit: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram) Neetu Kapoor shares picture perfect moment. (Picture credit: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram)

Parineeti shared a cute photo of herself with Shraddha Kapoor. In another post, we see Alia, Parineeti and Shraddha all smiles for the shutterbugs.

Parineeti Chopra all smiles with Alia and Shraddha. (Picture credit: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram) Parineeti Chopra all smiles with Alia and Shraddha. (Picture credit: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram)

Gauri Khan and Aryan Khan clicked together. (Photo credit: Gauri Khan/Instagram) Gauri Khan and Aryan Khan clicked together. (Photo credit: Gauri Khan/Instagram)

A pre-engagement ceremony was held on Thursday which was also a star-studded affair. While Shah Rukh and Gauri were the cynosure of all eyes at the do, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas turned heads too.

