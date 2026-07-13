Inside Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma reception: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Jackie Shroff attend

A day after tying the knot at their residence on July 11, newlyweds Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sharan Sharma hosted a reception in Mumbai. On Sunday, they invited their friends from the film industry to celebrate on the special occasion. From Bobby Deol, Boman Irani to Alia Bhatt and Sonakshi Sinha in attendance, it was a star-studded affair. Several videos and photos from the joyous event have been going viral on social media.

For their wedding reception, Akansha and Sharan chose a classic gold and black combination. She opted for a light gold mermaid lehenga with crystal embellishments, along with a beautiful cape, by designer Gaurav Gupta. On the other hand, he wore a black bandhgala, paired with black trousers and leather shoes.