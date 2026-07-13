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Inside Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma reception: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Jackie Shroff attend
Akansha Ranjan Kapoor-Sharan Sharma reception: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Jackie Shroff, and other celebrities grace the special occasion.
A day after tying the knot at their residence on July 11, newlyweds Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sharan Sharma hosted a reception in Mumbai. On Sunday, they invited their friends from the film industry to celebrate on the special occasion. From Bobby Deol, Boman Irani to Alia Bhatt and Sonakshi Sinha in attendance, it was a star-studded affair. Several videos and photos from the joyous event have been going viral on social media.
For their wedding reception, Akansha and Sharan chose a classic gold and black combination. She opted for a light gold mermaid lehenga with crystal embellishments, along with a beautiful cape, by designer Gaurav Gupta. On the other hand, he wore a black bandhgala, paired with black trousers and leather shoes.
ALSO READ | Alia Bhatt dances at close friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor’s pre-wedding celebrations. Watch
While Ranbir Kapoor accompanied Alia Bhatt on her BFF Akansha’s sangeet night, he wasn’t spotted at the reception function. In one of the inside pictures, the Alpha actor was seen posing in a black saree, with embroidery all over the outfit. She paired it up with a maang tika, earrings, and a simple black bindi. The bride’s sister Anushka Ranjan, who is expecting her first baby with Aditya Seal, was also snapped posing for the paps, in a red Benarsi silk saree.
Other celebs in attendance were Neena Gupta with husband Vivek Mehra, Mahima Chaudhry, Jeetendra, Poonam Dhillon, Boney Kapoor, Randeep Hooda, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha with his wife, Roop Kumar Rathod, Anusha Dandekar, Jackie Shroff, Amol Parashar, and Ronit Roy. Alia Bhatt’s entire family graced Akansha and Sharan’s reception night – including Shaheen Bhatt with fiancee Ishaan Mehra, Mahesh Bhatt, and Soni Razdan.
Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma wedding
Actor Akansha Ranjan and director Sharan Sharma got married on Saturday, in a private ceremony with close friends and family members. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Karan Johar, among others, were in attendance. While sharing the first pictures from her wedding, the Ikka actor wrote in Instagram, “Tu na toh ghar ghar nahi lagta, tu hain toh darr nahi lagta (Home doesn’t feel like home without you, I don’t feel fear with you there).”
The couple tied the knot on July 11, the same date they began dating four years ago. They exchanged vows during a sunset ceremony held in the garden of their Mumbai house. Many clips showing guests grooving during their pre-wedding celebrations surfaced on the internet earlier.
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