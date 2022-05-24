Inside Aishwarya Rai’s mother’s birthday party with Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya: ‘Love you forever and beyond’

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wished her mother Vrinda Rai a happy birthday with several photos on Instagram. The actor’s post also included pictures with husband Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya. They posed next to numerous bouquets as well as with her late father’s photos.

Aishwarya wrote, “Happy birthday, dearest darling mommy, love you forever and beyond. God bless always!” She wrote the message in uppercase letters and added several hearts. She captioned the rest of the photos with just heart emojis.

Also Read | Aishwarya Rai shares first post after Panama Papers questioning, wishes parents happy anniversary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Aishwarya, who made her Instagram debut in 2018, often shares photos of her parents, and pens emotional notes on their anniversaries. Her father, Krishnaraj Rai passed away in 2017, and the actor always pays a tribute to him on his birth and death anniversaries.

Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya have just returned to Mumbai after making a splash at the Cannes Film Festival. Aishwarya, who has been making glamorous red carpet appearances at the film festival for over two decades, attended the premiere of Tom Cruise-starrer Top Gun: Maverick in a black floral gown. At the premiere of Armageddon Time, she wore a pink pastel gown.

Aishwarya will next be seen in Mani Ratnam’s historical drama Ponniyin Selvin, which marks her first film since 2018. In an interview to Film Companion at Cannes, Aishwarya said that she has always taken her time with her films. She said, “What happened in the last two years was a natural pause that we all took. I’ve always been someone to keep it real, that’s who I am, that’s my sense of prioritising.”

Aishwarya added, “It’s been a really challenging two years, and my natural instinct is to focus on reality. I’ve never been one to play into the expectation of, ‘Oh my God, is time flying by, why is there no release this year, how many releases do you want to put out, what is the kind of comment it might attract, what is the kind of perception it might attract’, I’ve never been one to play into perception.”