Inside Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan’s family time with daughter Aaradhya in Paris

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan joined husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya after posing with international celebrities at the ongoing France Fashion Week. The Ponniyin Selvan actor, on Sunday, took over the ramp at the Le Defile L’Oreal Paris 2021 Womenswear Spring/ Summer 2022 show, which was part of the Paris Fashion Show. She was seen modelling a flowy white outfit, sparking mixed reaction as some loved the attire, while others felt Aishwarya deserved better.

On the runway, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was joined by British actor Helen Mirren, singer-actress Camilla Cabello, Australian star Katherine Langford, How To Get Away with Murder actress Aja Naomi King, Hollywood star Amber Heard and Game Of Thrones actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, from left, Helen Mirren and Amber Heard, fourth from left, applaud with other models at the conclusion of the L’Oreal Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented in Paris, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, from left, Helen Mirren and Amber Heard, fourth from left, applaud with other models at the conclusion of the L’Oreal Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented in Paris, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

In yet another appearance, Aishwarya was seen with Aaradhya and Abhishek as they stepped out for family time in Paris. While Aishwarya was seen in a blue embroidered jacket, Abhishek sported an all-black look. Their daughter, Aaradhya, 9, looked cute in a floral dress and a red coat. All three of them made sure to wear their masks, and follow all Covid-19 rules.

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya make a stylish appearance in France. (Photo: lovely_aishwarya/Instagram) Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya make a stylish appearance in France. (Photo: lovely_aishwarya/Instagram)

Aishwarya also posed without the mask briefly at the request of the gathered paparazzi.

While Aishwarya was busy making a statement on the runway, Abhishek took some time off and toured around the beautiful locales of Paris. Taking to his Instagram handles, AB junior wrote, “All wrapped up! #FamilyTime.”

Aishwarya Rai along with Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya flew to Paris to attend the Fashion Week, followed by a family holiday. This is the family’s first international trip in two years. Aishwarya, who regularly participates at the Cannes FIlm Festival, had to skip the international event this year due to the ongoing pandemic.

On the work front, Abhishek recently injured his hand on the sets of one of the films he was shooting in Madhya Pradesh. A few weeks ago, Aishwarya wrapped up the shooting Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. She had also shared the poster of the film on her Instagram handle. It started filming in December 2019 and will release in 2022. Along with Aishwarya, it also features actors like Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Lekshmi among others.

The Mani Ratnam directorial is reportedly based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 Tamil novel Ponniyin Selvan. It chronicles the story of the early days of Arulmozhivarman, one of the most powerful kings in the south, who went on to become Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I.