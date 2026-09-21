Inside Adnan Sami’s Mumbai penthouse: $4 mn Beethoven script, silver antiques, music room

Farah Khan recently visited singer-composer Adnan Sami’s home in Lokhandwala, Mumbai, and what appeared to be an ordinary door opened into a world of art, music and history. The singer’s penthouse is filled with collectibles from around the world, rare antiques, original records and priceless manuscripts, some of which are believed to be worth millions. The home, done largely in off-white tones, also houses a music studio, home theatre, prayer area and office, among other spaces.

The entrance opens to a beautiful picture collage of Adnan and his wife, Roya Faryabi, before leading into the expansive living room. The space is divided into different corners, each serving a distinct purpose, including a dining area, a music corner and a seating area for guests.

The music area where Adnan Sami and his guests jam during parties.(Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) The music area where Adnan Sami and his guests jam during parties.(Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

The first stop on the home tour was a small music area designed for gatherings, with a piano taking centrestage. Opposite it was an off-white dining table, with the adjoining wall decorated with beautifully framed original records, artefacts and silver collectibles.

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Adnan Sami’s house is a home for multiple silverwares from around the world.(Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) Adnan Sami’s house is a home for multiple silverwares from around the world.(Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

Looking around the house, Farah said, “Adnan, your house is beautiful.” However, her attention soon shifted to the gleaming silver crockery displayed around the room.

“Is this all real silver?” a stunned Farah asked. “Yes. It is from all over the world. My parents were diplomats, so we lived in different parts of the world,” Adnan replied.

Farah then remarked, “This house does look like an embassy house.”

The many original records of iconic film songs. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) The many original records of iconic film songs. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

Another wall is dedicated to original records of iconic Hindi film songs, including Amar Akbar Anthony, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Aradhana, Pakeezah, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Sholay and Baiju Bawra, among others.

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Explaining the significance of the collection, Adnan said, “I have not randomly put them on the wall. These are the records which I heard since childhood. They played a part in my musical life and career.”

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His collection even includes an original record from Alam Ara, India’s first talkie. Pointing towards it, Adnan said, “Alam Ara was the first talkie film. This is an original record.”

Farah was left speechless.

Adnan Sami bought gold and silver records of Beatles and Presley from auction. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) Adnan Sami bought gold and silver records of Beatles and Presley from auction. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

Adnan’s collection isn’t limited to Indian cinema. His walls also feature records associated with international music legends such as The Beatles and Elvis Presley.

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Adnan explained, “I got these from an auction. These were their gold records that they received and were given for an auction. And I bought them.”

The memory wall, which also shows off the manuscript by Beethoven. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) The memory wall, which also shows off the manuscript by Beethoven. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

The singer’s collection also includes original manuscripts, some of which are exceptionally rare.

At one point, Farah could barely believe what she was seeing. “It can’t be. Guys, this is an original manuscript of Moonlight Sonata by Beethoven.”

The sitting area. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) The sitting area. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

Beethoven, considered among the finest Western composers, conductor and pianist, who lived from 1770 to 1827, composed the iconic piece.

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Still trying to confirm what she was looking at, Farah asked, “It is a print of the original script, right?” “No, it is an original,” Adnan clarified. “I think this one will be worth millions…” Farah said. “It was worth a lot,” Adnan replied.

When googled, these manuscript leaves or movement autographs have sold at auction for roughly $2 million to nearly $4 million, which is about Rs 20 to Rs 40 crore and are mostly considered priceless.

Adnan Sami’s dining area where he often hosts his friends. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) Adnan Sami’s dining area where he often hosts his friends. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

The home also features a memory wall showcasing photographs from different phases of Adnan’s career, including pictures with actors, moments from his performances and the occasion when he received the Padma Shri.

During the tour, Farah also brought up Adnan’s legendary dinner parties.

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“I see your videos on Instagram and YouTube, the dinner spread you have. Your parties are legendary. Next time, you are doing, I am gatecrashing,” she said.

Adnan, who has gone massive transformation, replied, “Now, I don’t eat like I used to, but I love to feed others.”

Adnan Sami got made customised cushions with film names for his home theater. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) Adnan Sami got made customised cushions with film names for his home theater. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

The next stop was Adnan’s home theatre. The soundproof room has an old-world aesthetic, with brown interiors and plush cushions featuring posters of iconic films such as Deewaar and Lawrence of Arabia.

The other sid of Adnan Sami’s home theater. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) The other sid of Adnan Sami’s home theater. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

Farah was particularly amused by the unusual decor. “I have not seen cushion covers of Lawrence of Arabia.”

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“I got them custom made for my home theatre,” Adnan revealed.

One of many film strips placed in Adnan Sami’s home theater. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) One of many film strips placed in Adnan Sami’s home theater. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

The home theatre also houses another fascinating collection — film strips.

Pointing towards the framed strips, Adnan said, “These are all film strips. I bought it from abroad. I have film strips of Titanic and Batman.”

Adnan Sami’s London-inspired office. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) Adnan Sami’s London-inspired office. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

The tour then moved to Adnan’s office, which takes inspiration from old-school European offices. The room features green cushioned chairs, a matching sofa and table with wooden detailing, along with journals and other pieces of memorabilia.

“This is where I do my meetings,” Adnan said.

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Adnan Sami’s recording studio. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) Adnan Sami’s recording studio. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

From there, Farah entered Adnan’s music studio, which has been designed in striking brick-red tones. The sofa, floor, table and chair all follow the same palette, with touches of beige providing contrast.

For Adnan, the studio is more than just a workspace. He has designed it as a place where he can feel comfortable and find inspiration. As part of that vision, he has kept the balcony opening from the studio largely untouched.

The balcony overlooks a lush stretch of trees, with a road cutting through the greenery.

“We sound-proofed it,” Adnan said.

The microphone room, where Adnan records songs. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) The microphone room, where Adnan records songs. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

The studio also has a small singing booth. “This is my singing booth or microphone booth. I have added pictures of all of my favourite people,” he explained. Talking about the thought behind the space, Adnan said, “The idea is to make it composition-friendly.”

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The final stop on the tour was a room dedicated to spirituality. Pointing towards a beautifully framed Urdu motif, Adnan said, “This is from Kaaba.” As she looked around the space, Farah bowed down to pray, visibly moved by the surroundings.

The spiritual area where motifs from Kaaba has a special dedicated place. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) The spiritual area where motifs from Kaaba has a special dedicated place. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

Adnan then shared the story behind his deep connection with the space and his children’s names.

“When I first time visited Medina, everybody was very loving. It is known for its hospitality. And when I heard the azaan there, I fell in love with it. It was so soothing. This I am talking about 1987. I had decided then, if I will have a son, I will name him Azaan and daughter, Medina.”

Adnan Sami owns a pent house in Lokhandwala. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) Adnan Sami owns a pent house in Lokhandwala. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

Years later, when his children were born, Adnan kept the promise he had made to himself and named them Azaan and Madina.

While the actual price of Adnan’s house is not public, the penthouse in Lokhandwala Complex area can be anything from Rs 7 crore to multi-crore valuation depending on the floor and configuration.