Inside Aditya Narayan’s wedding reception: Bharti Singh, Govinda and others in attendance

Singer-host Aditya Narayan and actor Shweta Agarwal’s wedding reception was held last night in Mumbai. A few photos and videos from the celebration have emerged online. Besides family and close friends, the event also saw Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Punit Pathak and Govinda in attendance.

In the videos from the reception, not only the newlyweds but Aditya’s father Udit Narayan and mother Deepa Narayan can also be seen matching steps on Bollywood numbers.

Govinda’s daughter Tina Ahuja also posted a few videos of Shweta Agarwal.

Talking about his marriage, Aditya Narayan told Bombay Times, “It feels surreal that Shweta and I are finally married now. It feels like a dream, which has come true.”

Happy that he is married to his soulmate, the singer-host added, “I can’t imagine spending my life with anyone else, but Shweta. She has helped me become a better version of myself. She is someone with whom I can be myself.”

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal tied the knot on December 1 at Mumbai’s Iskcon Temple.

