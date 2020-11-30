Inside Aditya Narayan and Shweta Aggarwal’s pre-wedding festivities

Aditya Narayan is all set to tie the knot on December 1 with his longtime girlfriend Shweta Aggarwal. (Photo: Deepa Narayan Jha / Instagram)

Singer-host Aditya Narayan is all set to tie the knot on December 1 with his longtime girlfriend Shweta Aggarwal. On Sunday, a few photos from his pre-wedding festivities emerged on social media. The photos from Aditya and Shweta’s tilak ceremony saw Aditya’s parents Udit Narayan and Deepa Narayan Jha by the couple’s side.

See photos and videos of Aditya Narayan and Shweta Aggarwal’s pre-wedding festivities:

A recent report stated that Aditya Narayan and Shweta Aggarwal’s wedding will be a close-knit affair.

Aditya had told Spotboye, “We’re getting married on December 1. Because of Covid19, we can invite only close family and friends, since Maharashtra does not allow more than 50 guests to gather at a wedding.”

Aditya Narayan also revealed that the two will have a temple wedding in the presence of immediate family members. “For now, it’s going to be a wedding in a temple with just the immediate family present,” the 33-year-old said.

Earlier this month, Aditya had opened up on his wedding.

Aditya Narayan shared a photo of himself with Shweta on Instagram and wrote, “We are getting married! ❤️I am the luckiest man alive to have found Shweta, my soulmate, 11 years ago & we are finally tying the knot in December. We are both extremely private people & believe that it’s best to keep one’s private life, well, private. Taking a break from social media for shaadi prep. See you in December 🙏🏼 P.S. कहा था ना.. कभी ना कभी तो मिलोगे कहीं पे हमको यक़ीन है 😋.”

On the work front, Aditya is currently hosting the new season of Indian Idol, which airs on Sony TV.

