Inside Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth’s 4,000-sq-ft Chennai home: 18th floor view, garden bedroom

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth got married in 2024 and during a recent interview, the couple gave a detailed tour of their “expansive but intimate” home in Chennai. For Siddharth, who was recently seen in Operation Safed Sagar, this home is even more special as he grew up in the same area and his mother continues to live a few minutes away. Aditi shared that she wanted a certain “sukoon (calmness)” in the house and wanted to design it in a way that made it “timelessly beautiful.”

“This is my first home, my own home… Okay, our home. So this is our first home so that in itself is very special,” Aditi shared with Architectural Digest India. She added, “I gravitate towards things that I find beautiful and lastingly beautiful, timelessly beautiful. I don’t know what’s in trend, I don’t know what is cool. I just know, to me, what I find instinctively beautiful. I wanted every room to have a mood and a vibe and a feeling of its own and a wholeness of its own.” Aditi shared that she wanted the elements in the home to be “whimsical, poetic, romantic.” The 4,000-square-foot home is on the 18th floor, with massive windows letting soft light in. The house is wrapped in massive balconies, overlooking Chennai vistas.