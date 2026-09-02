Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Inside Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth’s 4,000-sq-ft Chennai home: 18th floor view, garden bedroom
Inside Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's first home: The actors gave their fans a sneak peek inside their first home in Chennai in a new video.
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth got married in 2024 and during a recent interview, the couple gave a detailed tour of their “expansive but intimate” home in Chennai. For Siddharth, who was recently seen in Operation Safed Sagar, this home is even more special as he grew up in the same area and his mother continues to live a few minutes away. Aditi shared that she wanted a certain “sukoon (calmness)” in the house and wanted to design it in a way that made it “timelessly beautiful.”
“This is my first home, my own home… Okay, our home. So this is our first home so that in itself is very special,” Aditi shared with Architectural Digest India. She added, “I gravitate towards things that I find beautiful and lastingly beautiful, timelessly beautiful. I don’t know what’s in trend, I don’t know what is cool. I just know, to me, what I find instinctively beautiful. I wanted every room to have a mood and a vibe and a feeling of its own and a wholeness of its own.” Aditi shared that she wanted the elements in the home to be “whimsical, poetic, romantic.” The 4,000-square-foot home is on the 18th floor, with massive windows letting soft light in. The house is wrapped in massive balconies, overlooking Chennai vistas.
ALSO READ | Badshah-Isha Rikhi announce divorce: Secret marriage, no acknowledgement from singer
Siddharth shared that he likes vintage items, which includes his clothing and also the vibe of the house. “I don’t like new things,” he said. Siddharth added that they were never in a hurry to get done with the house but were, in fact, quite patient in terms of choosing what they wanted and how it would fit in.
He added, “I don’t like houses that are so large that they look like venues or like convention centers. I also don’t like houses small enough where there’s no throw. For me, throw is a definition where if I sit in one part of the house and look, I need to see depth of field. I need to see different exposures of light. I need to see different breaks of colour and pattern and structure, which I get in this apartment and I am very grateful for it. If I don’t have it, I make my displeasure very well known.”
The stars then spoke about their garden-like bedroom that’s full of flowers and berries on the walls. “I love our bedroom. To me, it’s like a garden, and I am surrounded by these flowers. It’s poetic but it’s so gentle and it’s so beautiful,” she said and Sid added that to appreciate the bedroom, he is “very much in touch with my feminine side. It’s a room full of flowers and berries.”
Siddharth and Aditi also share a home in Mumbai.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05