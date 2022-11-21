scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 21, 2022

Inside Aaradhya Bachchan’s birthday party: Abhishek Bachchan kisses Aishwarya Rai, birthday girl feeds cake to grandad Amitabh Bachchan. Watch

Inside Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya's birthday bash: Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan attended granddaughter's 11th birthday bash, which had an A-shaped cake.

aaradhya bachchan, aishwarya raiAbhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai kiss with daughter Aaradhya at her birthday party. (Photo: WeLoveAaradhyaB/Twitter)

The Bachchan family threw a grand bash for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, as she turned 11. The parents had called in their close friends and family members for the celebration, which also included celebrity guests like Genelia D’Souza and Sonali Bendre, among others.

The videos and photos which give an inside glimpse of the party have now been going viral on the internet. In one of the videos shared by a fan page, we see Abhishek planting a kiss on his daughter Aaradhya’s forehead and then proceeding to give a quick peck to Aishwarya.

Aaradhya wore a lovely white frock and headband as she leaned in to cut an A shaped cake decorated with tiny colorful balls and flowers as it read, ‘Aaradhya’s exciting 11.’ Friends and family gathered around the birthday girl as she made a wish. Aishwarya held her daughter’s hand as she cut the cake. Cake was fed to everyone around and we also got a glimpse of Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan at the party. While Jaya looked elegant in a blue-coloured attire which she had accessorized with a pearl necklace, Amitabh was seen making a blink-and-miss appearance in one of the videos donning a peach sweater. Aaradhya was seen feeding him cake in the video.

Earlier, Aishwarya had taken to her social media to wish her daughter dearest with a sweet picture where she was seen kissing Aaradhya. The photo caption read, “❤️MY LOVE… MY LIFE… I LOVE YOU, MY AARADHYA ❤️🥰💖😍💝😘💗🤗💞💕.”

Also Read |Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan take us inside Aaradhya’s birthday party, fans react: ‘Nothing but pure love…’

Abhishek had also shared an image of Aaradhya on his Instagram as his celebrity friends flocked to his comments section to wish Aaradhya a happy birthday. Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai tied the knot in 2007 in Mumbai; they welcomed Aaradhya in 2011.

First published on: 21-11-2022 at 10:47:32 am
Count your carbs: How much rice can a diabetic have? Is brown rice better than white rice?

