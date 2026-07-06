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Inside Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt wedding: Unseen photos of star guests go viral
Elli AvrRam, Tanisha Santoshi, and several other guests who attended Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's intimate wedding have treated fans to unseen moments from the festivities.
Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt tied the knot in a private ceremony at their Bandra residence on July 5. The wedding was attended by close friends and family members, including the couple’s children from their previous marriages. While the official wedding photo and a few inside videos have already won hearts on social media, several more unseen photos from the celebration have now surfaced online, giving fans a closer look at the couple’s special day.
Actor Elli AvrRam, who was also a part the wedding, shared a glimpse of the ceremony.
See new photos from Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt’s wedding:
Taking to her Instagram Stories, Elli posted a warm picture with bride Gauri Spratt. The candid snap captured the two smiling for the camera, with Gauri looking radiant in her elegant bridal ensemble. The bride wore a sophisticated ivory and silver-grey lehenga featuring intricate floral embroidery, paired with a sheer dupatta and statement polki jewellery.
Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, businessman Mukesh Ambani, politician Raj Thackeray, cricketer Irfan Pathan, and actor Rhea Chakraborty were also among the guests who attended the private celebration.
Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi too attended Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt’s intimate wedding along with his wife, Manila Santoshi, and their daughter, Tanisha Santoshi. After the ceremony, Tanisha gave fans a glimpse of the celebrations by sharing a heartwarming photo of the Santoshi family posing with the newlyweds, Aamir and Gauri.
But that’s not all! More unseen photos from Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt’s intimate wedding are now going viral across social media. Among those sharing glimpses was Gayatri Vasudeva Yadav, Group Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President, Strategic Initiatives, Chairman’s Office at Reliance Industries Limited. She posted a series of inside photos from the private ceremony, giving fans another look at the newlyweds and the warm, close-knit atmosphere of the celebrations attended by family members and close friends.
One of the highlights was a cheerful group selfie featuring Lagaan director Ashutosh Gowariker along with actors Amin Hajee and Kareem Hajee, and Prasoon Joshi among others. Sharing the picture on her Instagram Stories, Gayatri captioned it, “Baraatis.” She also posted a heartwarming selfie with bride Gauri Spratt.
Aamir Khan’s children, Junaid Khan, Ira Khan and Azad Rao Khan, were present at the wedding, as was Gauri Sportt’s son Quinn, from her previous marriage, making it a close-knit family affair.
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