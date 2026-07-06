Inside Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt wedding: Unseen photos of star guests go viral

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt tied the knot in a private ceremony at their Bandra residence on July 5. The wedding was attended by close friends and family members, including the couple’s children from their previous marriages. While the official wedding photo and a few inside videos have already won hearts on social media, several more unseen photos from the celebration have now surfaced online, giving fans a closer look at the couple’s special day.

Actor Elli AvrRam, who was also a part the wedding, shared a glimpse of the ceremony.

Also read | Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt dance with loved ones after wedding, watch video

See new photos from Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt’s wedding: