Inside the 20,000-sq-ft Amritsar mansion that doubles as Ranveer Singh aka Hamza’s palatial bungalow in Dhurandhar 2

If you’re left impressed by that palatial home of Ranveer Singh’s character Hamza in Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, we’re happy to inform you that property actually exists in India. The filming took place at Ananda, a one-acre plot situated in Amritsar, Punjab. With a built-up area of 20,000 square feet, this architectural marvel finished construction in 2024. Key scenes from the sequel were shot at this property. These include the lavish party Hamza throws at home, the instance when his wife Yelena (Sara Arjun) points a gun at him, and even their last scene together.

Hamza’s home in Dhurandhar 2. (Photo Credit: 23DC Architects) Hamza’s home in Dhurandhar 2. (Photo Credit: 23DC Architects)

Ananda is named after Lord Buddha, as a 25-feet-Singhasana overlooks a huge fire pit in the courtyard, around which guests can sit and share stories with each other in ancient fashion. The swimming pool is surrounded by banana and bamboo trees. The property hits a sweet spot between indoors and outdoors, tradition and modernity, and minimalism and maxmalism.