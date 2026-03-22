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Inside the 20,000-sq-ft Amritsar mansion that doubles as Ranveer Singh aka Hamza’s palatial bungalow in Dhurandhar 2
Ananda, a new 1-acre property situated in Amritsar, Punjab, serves as the mansion of Ranveer Singh's character Hamza in Liyari, Pakistan in Aditya Dhar's spy thriller Dhurandhar The Revenge.
If you’re left impressed by that palatial home of Ranveer Singh’s character Hamza in Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, we’re happy to inform you that property actually exists in India. The filming took place at Ananda, a one-acre plot situated in Amritsar, Punjab. With a built-up area of 20,000 square feet, this architectural marvel finished construction in 2024. Key scenes from the sequel were shot at this property. These include the lavish party Hamza throws at home, the instance when his wife Yelena (Sara Arjun) points a gun at him, and even their last scene together.
Ananda is named after Lord Buddha, as a 25-feet-Singhasana overlooks a huge fire pit in the courtyard, around which guests can sit and share stories with each other in ancient fashion. The swimming pool is surrounded by banana and bamboo trees. The property hits a sweet spot between indoors and outdoors, tradition and modernity, and minimalism and maxmalism.
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Sticking to theme of Buddha, a quadruplet of monolithic Angkor-style Buddhist statues guard the entrance foyer. With flat roofs, free-flowing floor plans, and frugal ornamentation, the property incorporates several elements of modern architecture. But it also pays homage to tradition and culture as the mid-century furniture in the living area has been imported from China.
If one steps indoors, the ground floor features a double-volume living room, dining areas, a living room, and a guest bedroom with a backyard view and a service kitchen. The primary bedrooms exist on the first floor, which one can reach via a dramatic spiral staircase. The details of those resting chambers have been kept under wraps to protect the privacy of the guests.
This is not the first time that a mansion from a Ranveer Singh film has gained instant popularity. The Gaur Mulberry Mansions in Noida, Uttar Pradesh served as the setting of his character Rocky Randhawa’s ancestral palace in Karan Johar’s 2023 hit family comedy Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The massive 35,000 square feet property is reminiscent of the White House in Washington DC.
Dhurandhar 2, co-produced by Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar’s B62 Studios and Jyoti Deshpande-led Jio Studios, is the sequel to their 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar. That film became the highest grossing Indian film ever at the domestic box office, earning over Rs 890 crore. It also turned out to be the fourth highest grossing Indian film ever worldwide, amassing over Rs 1300 crore.
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Along with Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi also reprise their roles from the first part in Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge. The film has already grossed over Rs 500 crore at the global box office within just four days of release.