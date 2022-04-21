Inshallah was shelved because Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali had ‘creative differences’, Jayantilal Gada admits

Film producer Jayantilal Gada spoke about the shelving of Inshallah, a planned film from director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, which was supposed to star Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt. The project fell apart after Salman and Bhansali had creative differences, reportedly about the film’s ending, and the filmmaker moved on to Gangubai Kathiawadi.

In a new interview, Jayantilal Gada refused to go into details, but confirmed the creative differences. He told Bollywood Hungama, “Yes, we had started work on that film. However, I believe Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan had some creative differences. I don’t know exactly as we don’t get into such matters. So, that got shelved and Gangubai Kathiawadi went on floors.”

In a 2019 interview with Mumbai Mirror, Salman said that his friendship with Bhansali will remain, and praised his conviction as a filmmaker. “When he came to me with this film, I liked it and we decided to work together again. One thing I can say is that Sanjay won’t do gaddaari with his film. I want him to make the film he wants to make. Nothing changes between us as friends and I’m sure nothing has changed in Sanjay’s heart for me. I’m extremely close to his mother (Leela) and sister (Bela). I wish him all the best. He and I will still work in future on a film, Inshallah.”

Bhansali also addressed the Inshallah falling out during promotions for Gangubai Kathiawadi. Calling Salman a ‘very dear friend’ he said, “We all change as people. So he has changed, in his mind I have changed.” The director shared that they are in good terms and added that ‘we have spoken in between also’ and also said, “It’s not like we are strangers or we do not like each other or we do not speak to each other.”