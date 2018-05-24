Indra Kumar confirms directing Hera Pheri 3: It’s an honour to work with Akshay, Suniel and Paresh Rawal

Hera Pheri 3 will bring back Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty. Hera Pheri 3 will bring back Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty.

It has been 18 years since Bollywood got one of its most successful comedies, which went on to become an iconic film too – Hera Pheri. The movie starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal as Raju, Shyam and Baburao Ganpatrao Apte respectively, eventually had a sequel as well, titled Phir Hera Pheri. And now, the franchise’s third installment, Hera Pheri 3 is on its way, much to the excitement of the fans.

Director Indra Kumar confirmed with indianexpress.com that he will be helming Hera Pheri 3. The director has comedies like Masti, Grand Masti and Dhamaal in his kitty apart from other blockbusters like Dil, Beta and Ishq. He is currently filming Total Dhamal, starring Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor.

“I will be directing the film, yes. But I can’t divulge much on this right now. However, one thing I would like to tell you is that the story is great, and the subject is very good. I am quite keen to work with the team comprising of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal ji. It is an honour to work with them, and work on this film, and I’ll give it my best,” Indra Kumar told us.

There was news brewing about a possible film like this ever since Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty indulged in a social media banter after Akshay shared a picture with his “oldest friend and co-star” Suniel, whom he met in Mumbai a few weeks ago. Suniel was quick to give a cheeky reply. “Aye Raaaaajjjuuuu! Always such a pleasure to see you, so happy to be smiling together forever,” he wrote back to Akshay.

This is not a throwback but takes me back to so many. As always was lovely catching up with one of my oldest friend and co-star @SunielVShetty today :) pic.twitter.com/SaRsCCWqKq — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 29, 2018

Aye Raaaaajjjuuuu! Always such a pleasure to see you!!! So happy to be smiling together forever! @akshaykumar https://t.co/ND4GJH8PwP — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) March 29, 2018

While Maverick filmmaker Priyadarshan had directed the first film Hera Pheri which released in 2000, late actor-writer-director Neeraj Vora had helmed the 2006 sequel, Phir Hera Pheri. Both the films were box office successes and the makers had planned to get together the team for yet another film.

There were reports that the third installment will be made on the story Neeraj Vora had written before slipping into coma, but Indra Kumar cleared the air by stating that they are working on a brand new story and script.

“No, we are going to write the story now. We are doing everything from a scratch. We already have an idea, and we’re developing it now. The film should be ready for release by early next year, definitely”, he said.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd