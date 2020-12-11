scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, December 11, 2020
Top news
Live now

Indoo Ki Jawani movie release and review LIVE UPDATES: Kiara Advani film is playing in cinemas

Here's what celebrities, critics and fans are saying about Indoo Ki Jawani, starring Kiara Advani, Aditya Seal and Mallika Dua.

Written by Kriti Sonali | Bengaluru | Updated: December 11, 2020 10:15:30 am
Indoo Ki JawaniIndoo Ki Jawani has finally hit cinema halls.

Starring Kiara Advani in the lead role, Bollywood movie Indoo Ki Jawani has finally hit theatres. The film also stars Aditya Seal and Mallika Dua in significant roles.

The movie’s plot revolves around Indoo, played by Advani, who likes to experiment with her dating life. Set in Ghaziabad, the film explores Indoo’s misadventures after she swipes right on a Pakistani man.

In an earlier statement to PTI, Kiara Advani had said, “We have made Indoo Ki Jawaani with a lot of love and we are excited it is releasing in theatres.”

Advani recently shared a photo on her social media handles, where she can be seen enjoying Indoo Ki Jawani with her family in a cinema hall.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, the actor wrote, “Finally!! Back at the cinemas. Missed the big screen so much! Watched #IndooKiJawani with my family last night and the experience was surreal! Super service and sanitisation. Can’t wait to meet you at the movies with your friends and family. See you there from tomorrow, it’s a date.”

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Indoo Ki Jawani.

10:15 (IST)11 Dec 2020
'Come watch the film'

Kiara Advani announces Indoo Ki Jawani's release.

10:00 (IST)11 Dec 2020
'Full on entertainer'

@JohnyBravo4444 tweeted, "Just watched #IndooKiJawani here at Cinepolis, Sharjah ...Full on entertainer ! @advani_kiara looked so pretty ❤❤❤❤ #AdityaSeal nice performance. ..Songs were good too. ..Comedy was up to the mark ...Nice one liners. ..#Bollywood #KiaraAdvani #GuruRandhawa."

09:45 (IST)11 Dec 2020
Aditya Seal on Indoo Ki Jawani

Talking about his role in Indoo Ki Jawani, Aditya Seal told indianexpress.com that he will be playing a character that he has never played before. The actor said, “I am thrilled to work with Emmay Entertainment, a production house whose content I have always admired. Kiara Advani is really talented and working with her will be a rewarding experience.” READ MORE

09:29 (IST)11 Dec 2020
Aditya Seal shares his excitement
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aditya Seal (@adityaseal)

Aditya Seal posted on Instagram, "Come meet Samar aka ME tomorrow in cinemas near you..i am excited to see you all #IndooKiJawani We have a date 😉."

09:12 (IST)11 Dec 2020
Kiara Advani 'back at the cinemas'
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Kiara Advani shared a click as she watched Indoo Ki Jawani with her family.

Mallika Dua, who plays a significant role in Indoo Ki Jawani, told indianexpress.com, "I play Indoo’s best friend Sonal – a know it all who loves giving gyaan on everything, from life to love. Sonal feels she has it all figured out, and is this typical wing woman, agony aunt for Indoo. She also asks Indoo to download a dating app, which leads to all the fun and drama. She is somehow trying to always steer Indoo’s life in different directions."

Dua also spoke about the film's theatrical release. She said, "I am just glad that life is resuming, and grateful that Indoo Ki Jawani is one of the first films to hit cinema halls. We are all now just praying for the vaccine. Honestly, we all want people to enjoy the film, whether they watch it on the big screen, laptop or even mobile. We just want everyone to have a good time."

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd