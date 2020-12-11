Indoo Ki Jawani movie release and review LIVE UPDATES: Kiara Advani film is playing in cinemas

Indoo Ki Jawani has finally hit cinema halls.

Starring Kiara Advani in the lead role, Bollywood movie Indoo Ki Jawani has finally hit theatres. The film also stars Aditya Seal and Mallika Dua in significant roles.

The movie’s plot revolves around Indoo, played by Advani, who likes to experiment with her dating life. Set in Ghaziabad, the film explores Indoo’s misadventures after she swipes right on a Pakistani man.

In an earlier statement to PTI, Kiara Advani had said, “We have made Indoo Ki Jawaani with a lot of love and we are excited it is releasing in theatres.”

Advani recently shared a photo on her social media handles, where she can be seen enjoying Indoo Ki Jawani with her family in a cinema hall.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, the actor wrote, “Finally!! Back at the cinemas. Missed the big screen so much! Watched #IndooKiJawani with my family last night and the experience was surreal! Super service and sanitisation. Can’t wait to meet you at the movies with your friends and family. See you there from tomorrow, it’s a date.”