Indoo Ki Jawani movie release and review LIVE UPDATES: Kiara Advani film is playing in cinemas

Starring Kiara Advani in the lead role, Bollywood movie Indoo Ki Jawani has finally hit theatres. The film also stars Aditya Seal and Mallika Dua in significant roles.
The movie’s plot revolves around Indoo, played by Advani, who likes to experiment with her dating life. Set in Ghaziabad, the film explores Indoo’s misadventures after she swipes right on a Pakistani man.
In an earlier statement to PTI, Kiara Advani had said, “We have made Indoo Ki Jawaani with a lot of love and we are excited it is releasing in theatres.”
Advani recently shared a photo on her social media handles, where she can be seen enjoying Indoo Ki Jawani with her family in a cinema hall.
Sharing the photo on Instagram, the actor wrote, “Finally!! Back at the cinemas. Missed the big screen so much! Watched #IndooKiJawani with my family last night and the experience was surreal! Super service and sanitisation. Can’t wait to meet you at the movies with your friends and family. See you there from tomorrow, it’s a date.”
Kiara Advani announces Indoo Ki Jawani's release.
@JohnyBravo4444 tweeted, "Just watched #IndooKiJawani here at Cinepolis, Sharjah ...Full on entertainer ! @advani_kiara looked so pretty ❤❤❤❤ #AdityaSeal nice performance. ..Songs were good too. ..Comedy was up to the mark ...Nice one liners. ..#Bollywood #KiaraAdvani #GuruRandhawa."
Talking about his role in Indoo Ki Jawani, Aditya Seal told indianexpress.com that he will be playing a character that he has never played before. The actor said, “I am thrilled to work with Emmay Entertainment, a production house whose content I have always admired. Kiara Advani is really talented and working with her will be a rewarding experience.” READ MORE
Aditya Seal posted on Instagram, "Come meet Samar aka ME tomorrow in cinemas near you..i am excited to see you all #IndooKiJawani We have a date 😉."
Kiara Advani shared a click as she watched Indoo Ki Jawani with her family.