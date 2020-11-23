Indoo Ki Jawaani trailer: Of dating apps and cultural differences

Indoo ki Jawani will release on December 11.

The trailer for Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal’s romantic comedy Indoo Ki Jawani is out. Directed by Abir Sengupta, the movie also stars Mallika Dua in a pivotal role.

Indoo Ki Jawani seems like a predictable but harmless movie whose entire plot apparently hinges upon slapstick jokes disguised as a well-meaning, circumstantial comedy.

The film revolves around Kiara’s character Indoo Gupta, who hails from Ghaziabad. Her experiments with a dating app bring some hilarious twists to her life. While Indoo intends to have some fun, her carefree life turns bumpy when she encounters a Pakistani man.

Talking about Indoo Ki Jawaani, Kiara Advani had earlier said, “Indoo is a part of every young Indian girl. She’s endearing, lovable and quirky.”

Indoo Ki Jawaani went on floors in October last year in Lucknow, and was previously slated to release on June 5, 2020. However, it got postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking about releasing Indoo Ki Jawaani theatrically, debutant director Abir Sengupta said, “We believe that audiences are looking forward to the cinema experience. In today’s difficult times, we need a dose of entertainment, and a fun-filled film like Indoo Ki Jawani will cater to those who want the big-screen experience.”

Produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani, Niranjan Iyengar and Ryan Stephen, Indoo Ki Jawaani will hit theatres on December 11.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd