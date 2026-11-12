How Ranbir Kapoor changed between Animal, Ramayana; ‘Kaushalya’ Indira on his regimen

Actor Indira Krishnan, who plays Mata Kaushalya in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, has praised Ranbir Kapoor for his performance as Lord Ram, saying she couldn’t imagine anyone else playing the character. In an interview with Filmygyan, Indira spoke about working with Ranbir, his transformation from Animal to Ramayana, his preparation for the role and their equation on the sets. She also recalled shooting her favourite scene in the film, in which Rama meets his mother before leaving for exile.

Speaking about her favourite scene, Indira said it was the emotional moment just before Rama leaves for vanvaas, when he comes to meet Kaushalya. Indira added that she was happy with how the scene turned out and revealed that Ranbir complimented her performance.

“My favourite scene is the one just before Ram leaves for exile, when he comes to meet Kaushalya. We rehearsed that scene several times because Nitesh ji was very clear that he didn’t want me to use glycerine or anything else to bring out the emotions. He wanted everything to be natural. In fact, after that scene, Ranbir himself complimented me and said, ‘You stole the scene.’ It was the most emotional scene for me,” she recalled.

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Why Kaushalya has no dialogues before Ram leaves for Vanvaas

Indira also explained that the decision to keep Kaushalya silent during the emotional scene was a conscious creative choice by Nitesh Tiwari, Namit Malhotra and their team.

She said the makers had initially considered including dialogues but eventually felt that the character’s pain would be more effectively conveyed through her expressions. While several people questioned why Kaushalya did not try to stop Ram from leaving for exile, the team wanted her grief to speak through silence. Indira added that performing the scene was challenging, as she had to hold back her emotions even during close-up shots. She said the makers wanted to show a mother struggling with her son’s departure without having her break down or plead with him to stay, allowing the audience to feel her pain without words.

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Indira Krishnan says she manifested playing Ranbir Kapoor’s mother

Indira also spoke about her bond with Ranbir, revealing that they had become close while working together on Animal. She described him as naturally shy and someone who does not interact with everyone on set. However, he would often make time to sit and chat with her. Their conversations helped them develop a strong bond even before they reunited for Ramayana. She also recalled how Ranbir encouraged her to take up better roles.

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She revealed that she had once jokingly told Rashmika Mandanna that she would play Ranbir’s mother in her next film.

“I think I manifested this role. On the last day of Animal, when Rashmika was around, I told her, ‘I’ve played your mother, and in my next film, I’ll play RK’s mother.’ I think it was divine timing. Two years later, I got a call for Ramayana,” she recalled.

Indira Krishnan defends Ranbir Kapoor’s casting as Lord Ram

Indira also defended Ranbir against the criticism he received over his casting as Lord Ram, particularly after his performance as Ranvijay Singh in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. She said she never had any doubts about his casting and could not imagine anyone other than Ranbir portraying Shri Ram.

Addressing those trolling the actor, Indira said there was a tendency to pull down people who tried something different or stepped into a new kind of role.

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“I would just like to say that we have a tendency to pull people down when they try to move ahead or take on a new kind of role. There are many people who troll and criticise actors for stepping out of their comfort zones. However, I feel one shouldn’t let such criticism affect them. I have received messages from people who initially couldn’t believe that Ranbir Kapoor was playing Rama. But after watching the film, they told me that he had truly brought Shri Rama to life. Some people who trolled him earlier have also changed their minds after watching the film. Of course, a film like Ramayana will have its critics, just as Animal did when it was released. In a way, controversy can also help generate buzz around a film,” she added.

Indira Krishnan on Ranbir Kapoor’s transformation from Animal to Ramayana

Indira, who had also worked with Ranbir on Animal, said she noticed a major change in the actor while working with him on Ramayana. She explained that while Ranvijay Singh was marked by ‘flamboyance, wildness and sensuality’, playing Lord Ram required an entirely different presence, one that showed valour, dignity and purity.

She added that the transformation required considerable hard work and that Ranbir understood the responsibility of playing a character as revered as Lord Ram.

Indira Krishnan says Ranbir Kapoor is very fond of her

Indira also spoke about her warm equation with Ranbir, saying the actor is extremely fond of her. She said he appreciates her nature and dedication.

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She revealed that Ranbir followed a strict routine during the shoot, remained vegetarian and worked out for several hours every day.

“He remained vegetarian, often surviving on fruits and simple food. He worked out for around three hours in the morning and another two to three hours in the evening. He was completely focused on bringing Shri Rama to life from within,” she said.

Indira also recalled how Ranbir would often discuss his daughter Raha’s education and parenting with her. Calling him a fabulous father, actor and co-star, she said he was extremely disciplined and always arrived on time, often before the scheduled time.

What Indira Krishnan said about Ranbir Kapoor earlier

Indira has previously spoken about her close bond with Ranbir and his dedication to Ramayana. In a July 2025 interview with NDTV, she recalled how her wish to play Ranbir’s mother had come true after Animal. She said Ranbir remembered their earlier conversation and told her, “Yeah, you wanted to play my mother. See, you became my mother.” Indira also called Ranbir her “favourite co-star, hands down”.

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In a July 2025 interview with Hindustan Times, Indira praised Ranbir’s dedication to playing Lord Ram. She spoke about how he worked on his physique, posture and expressions for the character, and said, “The way his eyes talk—it is something else.” She also described his dedication as “200 per cent”.

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. Indira Krishnan plays Mata Kaushalya, while Arun Govil portrays King Dashrath.

The two-part adaptation features music by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer, with visual effects by DNEG. The first instalment was released on November 5, 2026, with the second film planned for 2028 release.